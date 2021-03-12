Ouster will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol “OUST”





SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Ouster, Inc. (Ouster), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, intelligent infrastructure, robotics and automotive industries, today announced that its common stock would begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol OUST. Angus Pacala, CEO and co-founder of Ouster, commented, Today marks an important step in the evolution of Ousters towards a public company. The capital raised during our transition to a publicly traded company allows us to further accelerate the adoption of our proven technology in multiple end markets and to realize a safer, smarter and more efficient future. We look forward to generating long-term shareholder value and intend to achieve our stated goals on the road to digital lidar ubiquity. As part of closing its business combination transaction with Colonnade Acquisition Corp., Ouster formalized its board of directors with a roster that adds substantial engineering, manufacturing and operations expertise to support the business as the production and deployment of Ouster digital lidar sensors is accelerating. globally. Weve built a board of directors that prioritizes expertise in the high-tech sector and hands-on commitment to help guide Ousters’ rapid growth at this critical time of expansion, said Carl Bass, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ouster. We believe the company’s unique digital technology, large-scale manufacturing, and strong traction in its four key customer markets are the ideal foundation for building the lidar market leader. Board members look forward to leveraging our respective experience in growing and operating technology companies to help Ouster aggressively and thoughtfully pursue its expansion plans. In addition to Mr. Pacala, the board of directors of Ousters following the transaction is composed of: Carl bass Mr. Bass is the former CEO of Autodesk and Chairman of Zoox. Prior to Autodesk, he was the co-founder of Ithaca Software. He currently sits on the boards of several technology companies. He holds a BA in Mathematics from Cornell University.

Mr. Bass is the former CEO of Autodesk and Chairman of Zoox. Prior to Autodesk, he was the co-founder of Ithaca Software. He currently sits on the boards of several technology companies. He holds a BA in Mathematics from Cornell University. Jorge del Calvo Mr. del Calvo is a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, LLP, and has served as a director of a private technology company and a private foundation. He holds a BA in History from Stanford University, an MA in History from UCLA, an MPP in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government and a JD from the Harvard Law School.

