AT&T Raises HBO Subscriber Forecast, Announces It Will Start Rolling Out New 5G Spectrum This Year





AT&T Inc. raised its long-term forecast for HBO and HBO Max subscribers on Friday ahead of its scheduled Investor Day presentation. The company now expects its streaming service HBO and HBO Max to have 120-150 million subscribers by the end of 2025, ahead of the company’s previous projection of 70-90 million. which had occurred in October 2019. AT&T T Shares,

+ 1.39%

are up 1.4% in pre-market trade on Friday. AT&T also shared information on its wireless plans, including its intention to start rolling out some of its recently acquired C-band spectrum this year. The company plans to start rolling out the first 40 megahertz of spectrum by the end of 2021. Read: Verizon Spends $ 45 Billion On Big 5G Spectrum Auctions, While AT&T Spends $ 23 Billion The company plans to spend $ 6 billion to $ 8 billion in capital spending when deploying this spectrum, with most spending coming from 2022 to 2024. Expected C-band deployment costs are already included in capex’s forecast 2021 of the company and in its leverage ratio targets for 2024, the company said in a press release. AT&T also expects its fiber business to reach 3 million new customers by the end of this year. The company is targeting a 3.0x adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio, which AT&T says assumes an increase in net debt of around $ 6 billion to fund its recent purchases. spectrum. Don’t Miss: Why Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Just Spent $ 80 Billion on an Auction, and What That Will Mean for 5G AT&T aims to reduce this debt ratio to 2.5 times by 2024 by using all cash flow after total dividends to repay debt and by looking for opportunities to monetize non-core assets. AT&T does not plan to repurchase shares as it moves to reduce its debt ratio. The company expects to have the flexibility to meet its financial commitments for 2021, including a dividend of nearly $ 15 billion, spectrum payments of about $ 23 billion, a gross capital investment of $ 21 billion. dollars and continued debt repayment. AT&T stock has lost 4.7% in the past three months while the S&P 500 SPX,

-0.49%

increased by 7.5%.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos