Net asset value (s) London Stock Exchange: OAP3





Octopus Apollo VCT plc March 12, 2021 Net asset value The Board of Directors of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that as of January 31, 2021, the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company was 49.2 pence per ordinary share. The Board reviewed in detail the portfolio as at March 12, 2021 and concluded that the current NAV of the Company is 50.1 pence per ordinary share, which will be used for the proposed allotment on March 26, 2021 as part of the Company’s current subscription offer (the “This represents a 10.1% increase in the previously published net asset value of the Company as of December 14, 2020 of 46.6 pence per ordinary share, adjusted for the interim dividend of 1 , 2 pence paid on January 15, 2021. This change in net asset value reflects valuation adjustments across the portfolio, which is carried at fair value, as advised by the company’s investment manager and approved by the board . The Offer remains open for the tax years 2020/21 and 2021/22. The Company is convinced that all inside information that the Directors and the Company may have, have been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from trading in its own securities. The information contained in this announcement is considered by the Company to be inside information as stipulated in the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. As soon as this announcement is published, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. For more information, please contact: Graham Venables,

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Phone: 020 3935 3803

