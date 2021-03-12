Texas PUC doubles down on refusal to fix $ 16 billion market ‘mistake’ under leg pressure, Governor





Dive brief: Texas’ main utility regulator on Thursday doubled its refusal to refix the $ 16 billion overcharge reported by the Independent Market Monitor following last month’s deployment blackouts.

Texas Public Utility Commission Chairman Arthur D’Andrea during testimony before the State House of Representatives reiterated previous arguments that the price revision could cause significant harm to some market participants, and said there was new evidence the prices had not been as high as previously claimed. the region’s independent market monitor.

But in an email, market monitor Carrie Bivens of Potomac Economics clarified that while the amount of money the PUC would actually have to correct was smaller, $ 16 billion still accurately reflected the excessive market price. Dive overview: D’Andrea has faced increasing pressure from the state governor, lieutenant governor and other stakeholders since the Independent Market Monitor for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas revealed last week. that the market was overcharged by $ 16 billion. The issue was caused by longer-than-necessary rarity pricing which maintained the region at its market capitalization of $ 9,000 / MWh for 32 hours. IMM had recommended changing the commission price during this period to remove “the inappropriate pricing intervention that occurred.” D’Andrea declined to take the market watcher’s advice last week, citing fears of harming market players, especially public electricity entities and electric cooperatives. But the backlash in response to his move prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to make the price review an emergency item, sending D’Andrea to the state capital on Thursday. Faced with lawmakers, the president and only remaining member of the PUC, following the resignation of the other two commissioners after the crisis, maintained his argument against repricing, arguing that it could bankrupt municipal electricity providers or public, and cost savings to customers are unlikely. . He also said the market monitor came back with a different and lower figure of $ 3.2 billion in a “revised position.” “I said, ‘This is great. Thanks … for being honest and reconsidering, would you please officially put it on our record? “and they were kind enough to do it,” says D’Andrea. But Bivens in an email clarified that the $ 16 billion was correct and that their deposit is not a retraction but a recommendation for follow-up. “[W]we stand next to the [$16 billion], we’re just tracking how the dollars move based on the hedges, ”she said in an email. The number quoted by D’Andrea was part of the recommended market monitor $ 5.1 billion that would in fact be relocated, if the commission acted. “Correct [ERCOT’s] This error will not reduce costs to consumers by $ 16 billion, as a substantial part of the demand is served by owned production or by futures, ”read Thursday’s letter from the market monitor. “In light of the ongoing deliberations regarding our price reassessment recommendations, this letter provides our estimates of the changes in settlement fees that would result from our recommended price corrections. “ These estimates include +/- $ 3.2 billion to represent the impacts of pricing “error” on net buyers and sellers of energy in the real-time market. The PUC is holding another hearing Friday morning to reconsider the matter. Former ERCOT market monitor Beth Garza, now a senior energy researcher at the R Street Institute, said that while she doesn’t envy D’Andrea’s stance, she thinks a price review is still the right decision. While the President is correct in saying that, as he said, “cracking the egg” or retroactively changing the price despite all the decisions that are made after a price is fixed is risky and difficult, this situation can. demand it, Garza said. “Unfortunately, I think the dollars are so important that we’re going to have to put some effort into trying to crack the egg,” she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos