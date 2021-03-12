4Q 2020 Financial Report Oslo Stock Exchange: AKVA

Increase in activity and order intake, but difficult quarter for the Cage Based activity

The AKVA group achieved a turnover of 770 MNOK (655 MNOK) in Q4, an increase of 18% compared to Q4 2019. EBITDA rose from -40 MNOK in Q4 2019 to 53 MNOK in Q4 2020 Net profit increased from -85 MNOK last year to 3 MNOK in Q4 2020.

Order intake during the quarter was 1.0 BNOK with an order book of 1.9 BNOK at the end of December 2020. AKVA Group won a contract for a full growth RAS project from Nordic Aqua Ningbo and two contracts engineering and design for full development facilities in the neighborhood.

A dividend of NOK 1.00 per share payable in April 2021.

The AKVA group has maintained a strong focus on the measures implemented after the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020 to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers, to monitor and optimize the overall liquidity of the company, to maintain security of supply during the crisis and regular order taking to ensure the work of everyone in the AKVA group. In the first half of 2020, the pandemic affected our land segment the most with the cancellation and postponement of contracts. Regarding the Cage Based segment, the impact is mixed as our portfolio of offers is more diversified with regard to geography and customer needs.

Cage Based Technology (CBT)

CBT revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was MNOK 593 (529). The segment’s EBITDA in Q4 was 37 MNOK (31). The EBITDA margin was 6.3% (5.9%). EBIT and EBIT margin closed at -4 MNOK (-26%) and -0.7% (-4.9%), respectively.

Sales in the Nordic region ended at 363 MNOK (323).

In the Nordic region, order intake stood at 350 MNOK (382) in the fourth quarter and the backlog at 497 MNOK (494) at the end of December 2020.

In the Americas region, activity remained relatively high with sales of 141 MNOK, an increase from 123 MNOK in the fourth quarter of last year.

Europe and Middle East (EME) were tied with the fourth quarter of 2019, with revenue of 89 MNOK in the quarter.

Land Technology (LBT)

Fourth quarter revenues were 157 MNOK (110). EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was

8 MNOK (-77) and EBIT was 9 MNOK (-82). The EBITDA margin was 5.0% (-69.8%) and the EBIT margin was 5.7% (-74.6%).

Order intake in Q4 2020 was 385 MNOK against 218 MNOK in Q4 2019. The order book ended at 975 MNOK against 677 MNOK last year.

Digital Solutions (DS)

Segment revenue was 20 MNOK (16) in Q4 2020. EBITDA and EBIT closed at 7 MNOK (5) and 5 MNOK (3), respectively. The corresponding EBITDA and EBIT margins were 37.5% (33.6%) and 23.4% (18.4%).

Balance sheet

The financial situation of the AKVA group remains solid. Working capital as a percentage of 12-month rolling sales is 8.5% (9.3%). Unused cash and credit facilities stood at MNOK 521 (565) at the end of the fourth quarter. Total assets and total equity stood at 3,258 MNOK (3,034 MNOK) and 1,022 MNOK (991) respectively, resulting in an equity ratio of 31.4% (32.7%) at the end of the fourth quarter 2020.

Dividend

The main objective of the company is to maximize the return on investment realized by its shareholders through both an increase in stock prices and dividend payments. According to the dividend policy of AKVA ASAs group, a dividend of NOK 1.00 per share is due in April 2020.

Backlog

The backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was 1,864 MNOK (1,694). 975 MNOK or 52% of the total order book at the end of the fourth quarter is in Land Technology (LBT).

Outlook

In the near term, the company expects headwinds both when it comes to current COVID-19 restrictions and the costs associated with cyber attacks. Long-term fundamentals, however, remain unchanged as presented at the Capital Markets Day in November 2020.

The financial profile is strong and the company is fully funded to execute the organic growth strategy.

