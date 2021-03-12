Stimulus Check Update: When will you get the third payment?





HOUSTON After months of speculation and negotiation in Congress, a third stimulus check is underway for the Americans. These checks will first come in the form of direct deposit for many, perhaps as early as the weekend of March 13. President Joe Biden on Thursday enacted the $ 1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, which includes $ 1,400 in direct payments to eligible Americans. It comes just in time, because on Sunday March 14, additional unemployment aid and other pandemic aid were due to expire. Payments in progress White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the IRS and the Treasury Department were working hard to make the payments. She said some people will see direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend. “This is of course only the first wave, but some people in the country will start to see these direct deposits into their bank accounts this weekend and payments to eligible Americans will continue over the next few weeks,” Psaki said. . It’s a process many of us are too familiar with from 2020, impatiently waiting for that direct deposit, to find out that it was sent to the wrong bank account or as a debit card instead. Those details are still being worked out for the third payment, but one thing is clear, the White House has said it wants to make sure the money comes out as quickly as possible. But you can expect the IRS to be even more stressed this time around because, unlike previous payments, it’s tax season as well. IRS 3 stimulus check follow-up payment Friday morning March 12, the IRS website was temporarily taken offline its “Get my payment” tracking tool which was used to track the first two payments. This is probably due to an increase in traffic as people search for their third round of cash. So why did he leave and when will he be back online? Here’s what the IRS says on its website: Check back soon for more information on the 2021 Economic Impact Payment. Were reviewing the tax provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, enacted on March 11, 2021. For the latest updates, see IRS.gov/coronavirus. Get my payment is temporarily offline The Get My Payment tool is temporarily offline. Check back in a few days for an update on your 2021 Economic Impact Payment. Please do not call the IRS. No additional information is available at this time. KHOU 11 News will update this story as we learn more about the possibility of a new payment tracker 3. Who gets $ 1,400 stimulus checks? Both the House and Senate versions of the bill agreed that taxpayers who earn up to $ 75,000 per year will receive $ 1,400. Couples who file a joint return and earn up to $ 150,000 will receive $ 2,800. There will also be $ 1,400 for each dependent in the household. Also watch: Who Would Receive (And Not Get) A $ 1,400 Stimulus Check As Part Of The Senate Plan Where they differed was how quickly the stimulus money would be gradually reduced to zero. The original House bill passed on February 27 called for the elimination to be completed at $ 100,000 for individuals and $ 200,000 for couples. But the Senate version passed on March 6 lowered it to $ 80,000 and $ 160,000, respectively. This version of the Senate is what the House passed on Wednesday. According to a Tax Policy Center analysis, about 8 million fewer households will receive a check under the Senate bill than what the House passed. TEGNA and Associated Press contributed to this report

