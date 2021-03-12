Bavarian Nordic publishes its annual report 2020 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: BAVA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 12, 2021 Bavarian Nordic A / S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today released its annual report for 2020. Below is a summary of the financial performance for the year and the financial outlook for 2021. Financial performance is in line with the preliminary results announced on January 28, 2021. The full report is attached as a PDF file and can be viewed on the company’s website, www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Strong execution and solid financial performance despite challenging markets

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: We have started a business transition in 2020 with a strengthened product portfolio and a 2025 vision to make Bavarian Nordic one of the largest pure play vaccine companies, and have seen strong execution in all areas supporting this vision. While our new tick-borne rabies and encephalitis markets have been challenged by the COVID-19 lockdown, we have performed on or above our initial expectations, primarily due to the performance of our business. JYNNEOS better than initially expected, thanks to the strong Encepur, The performance of the Rabipur / RabAvert brand and keeping a close focus on profitability and cash flow. We remain focused on continuing to execute our business activities, including finalizing the market takeover of Rabipur / RabAvert and Encepur, but 2021 will also bring exciting news from our pipeline. Based on encouraging preclinical results, we have decided to advance the clinical development of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which we believe has the potential to address many of the challenges encountered with approved vaccines, and we will also advance our program. against RSV with a human challenge trial that will provide important results ahead of the Phase 3 trial, scheduled for next year. With the recent private placement, which raised approximately DKK 1.1 billion in net proceeds, we have strengthened our capital base, allowing us to execute these exciting plans as well as providing flexibility to pursue new opportunities. growth.

Important events after the closing date

In March 2021, the company announced encouraging preclinical data for ABNCoV2, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate licensed from AdaptVac. Subsequently, a first human trial of the vaccine was launched.

In March 2021, the Company announced and completed a directed issue and private placement of 5,150,000 new shares, generating gross proceeds of DKK 1,148 million. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund a Phase 2 clinical study and manufacturing scale-up to enable potential future clinical development to support the approval of ABNCoV2. In addition, the proceeds will be used to ensure financial flexibility to strengthen the manufacturing capabilities of the company, provide the strategic flexibility needed to pursue an active M&A strategy, and strengthen the capital base and cash flow preparation of the company. the company for general corporate purposes.

Financial performance

Bavarian Nordics’ financial results for 2020 were on or above the company’s most recent guidance and are unchanged from the preliminary results announced on January 28, 2021.

Million DKK Million USD * 2020 advice real advice real Returned 1,900 1,852 314 306 EBITDA 725 740 120 122 Securities, cash and cash equivalents 1,600 1,670 264 276



* The Danish krone (DKK) is the reporting currency of the company. The USD figures provided above are based on a hypothetical exchange rate of DKK 6.06 per USD 1.00, which was the exchange rate as of December 31, 2020.

Turnover for the full year was DKK 1852 million, consisting of DKK 1082 million from the combined sale of Rabipur / RabAvert and Encepur, DKK 704 million from the sale to US government, including revenue and contract work from JYNNEOS, and finally DKK 66 million from Janssen milestone payment (Ebola vaccine approval). The negative impact of COVID-19 on Encepur and Rabipur / RabAvert revenues was limited to around DKK 200 million by the brand’s strong performance in key markets and more than offset by better-than-expected JYNNEOS revenues at the origin. A weaker USD against DKK negatively impacted RabAvert’s earnings in the last two months of 2020.

The operating result (EBITDA) was slightly better than guided due to the continued focus on costs and profitability and amounted to DKK 740 million, including other operating income of DKK 628 million from the sale of the priority review coupon.

The cash position at year-end exceeded expectations due to the timing of ongoing investments and working capital movements and amounted to DKK 1,670 million, excluding unused credit facilities of DKK 244 million. by DKK.

For a detailed financial review, see the annual report.

Outlook for 2021

Due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19, the outlook for 2021 will be less precise than usual and until there is more visibility in the market.

2021E (all figures are approximate) Million DKK Million USD Returned 1900 2200 311 – 361 EBITDA 100 – 250 16 – 41 Cash and cash equivalents, year-end 1,400 1,600 230 – 262

The lower end of the revenue bracket reflects a scenario where a lockdown due to COVID-19 continues beyond the first quarter in key markets like the United States and Germany. The higher end of the revenue range reflects a scenario where a gradual reopening will occur in key markets in the second quarter and travel will start to pick up again in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Smallpox and Ebola virus activities are not expected to be affected by COVID-19.

For 2021, research and development costs of approximately DKK 750 million are expected, of which approximately DKK 550 million are expected to be expensed through the income statement. The largest project is the RSV program, for which the costs of manufacturing the Phase 3 hardware and the costs of the advertised human challenge trial are included. The remaining DKK 200 million will be capitalized and relate to the COVID-19 program and will include a Phase 2 trial and manufacturing scale-up in preparation for a Phase 3 trial.

The outlook is based on the following assumptions for exchange rates of DKK 6.10 to USD 1 and DKK 7.45 to EUR 1.

See the annual report for a full description of the assumptions for the 2021 outlook.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the US strategic national stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS., also for protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio additionally contains the market leading vaccine Rabipur/ RabAvertagainst rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partner product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unleashing the potency of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and / or other information that is not historical information. All of these forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of publication, except as required by law.

