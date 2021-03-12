NB Private Equity: monthly update of the net asset value

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, UNITED STATES OR ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Announces Monthly Net Asset Value Update for February

March 12, 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE or the Company), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announces an updated estimate of the net asset value (NAV) for the month ended 28 February 2021.

Highlights

Total return performance of the LTM NAV of 20.9% in US dollars, driven by the incorporation of additional valuation information as of December 31, 2020 incorporated in the estimate of the monthly NAV of February 28, 2021 Private appraisals increased by $ 31.9 million in February following update of appraisal information as of December 31, 2020 Total increase in quarterly private assessments as of December 31, 2020 of $ 70.8 million, based on information received to date and including the private assessment reviews of December 31, 2020 previously included in the monthly update of the January net asset value 56% and 17% of the fair value of private equity is based on updated valuation information of private companies as of December 31, 2020 and February 28, 2021, respectively Additional information on the fourth quarter valuation is expected in the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates.

NBPE February 28, 2021 The net asset value per share of $ 21.71 (15.53) increased by $ 0.56 per share compared to the estimated net asset value per share as at January 31, 2021 of $ 21.15 (15.40 )

The table below summarizes the monthly performance and LTM NAV as of February 28, 20211

(Returns in USD) Month 28 Feb-20

YTD 28 Feb-20

LTM Development of the total return NAV

per share 2.6% 7.4% 20.9% Development of net asset value per share 2.6% 5.7% 17.2%

February 28, 2021 Net asset value growth of $ 26.1 million, or $ 0.56 per share, compared to the net asset value of January 31, 2021, driven by: $ 31.9 million, or $ 0.68 per share, in unrealized gains from additional private valuation information $ 5.8 million in expenses, $ 0.12 per share, attributable to management fees and deferred interest payable, ZDP interest and net loss on ZDP FX, interest on the credit facility and others expenses $ 0.6 million in accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $ 0.01 per share $ 0.6 million in unrealized losses, or $ 0.01 per share, primarily attributable to public valuations, currency adjustments on non-USD investments, and other mark-to-market adjustments





Portfolio valuation

The value of the NBPE private equity portfolio as of February 28, 2021 was based on the following information2:

17% of the fair value of private equity was valued at February 28, 2021 12% in government securities 3 5% private investments in direct debt

56% of the fair value of private equity was valued at December 31, 2020 56% direct private equity investments

27% of the fair value of private equity was valued at September 30, 2020 26% direct private equity investments 1% in fund investments



Manager’s comment

In February, NBPE received $ 7.7 million in total proceeds, which consisted of the remaining $ 4.0 million from the previously announced final sale of Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) and 3.5 millions of dollars in income investments, mainly from the proceeds of credit opportunities in New Brunswick. New Brunswick Specialized Funding Program and Program. In terms of new investments, NBPE funded $ 2.5 million to meet its commitment to the New Brunswick Specialized Funding Program, a follow-up of $ 0.4 million to direct equity investment and the NBPE received $ 0.2 million from a return of capital.

February’s monthly NAV update includes $ 31.9 million of additional private company write-downs attributable to updated valuation information as of December 31, 2020. This brings the total quarterly valuation gains to the information. as of December 31, 2020 to $ 70.8 million to date, including valuation reviews already included in the January monthly NAV update. These valuation increases have brought net asset value growth to approximately 20.9% over the past twelve months in US dollars and including dividends paid.

Approximately 17% of the assessment information in this estimate is as of February 28 and 56% of the assessment information is updated as of December 31, 2020. Additional assessment information will be incorporated in future monthly updates of the VNI and NBPE plans to publish its audited financial report in April 2021..

For more information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0) 20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman [email protected]

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside leading private equity firms in the global market. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the Investment Manager), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for the sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made without management fees / deferred interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other publicly traded private equity firms. NBPE seeks capital appreciation by growing net asset value over time while paying a semi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent and employee-owned investment manager. The company manages a range of strategies including equities, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset asset classes, private equity, real estate and hedge funds on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors from around the world. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Bermans’ diverse team consists of more than 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among people with 1,000 or more employees). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman Leader, a designation awarded to less than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A + in each category eligible for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The company manages $ 405 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2020. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

1 Assumes reinvestment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflects cumulative returns over the period shown. The total return on the net asset value in GBP for the monthly, cumulative and LTM periods is 1.1%, 5.3% and 10.9%, respectively; The return on the net asset value in GBP for the monthly, cumulative and LTM periods is 1.1%, 3.7% and 7.5%, respectively.

2 Please refer to the evaluation methodology section of the monthly report for a description of the manager evaluation methodology. While some valuation data date from December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the analysis of Managers and historical experience lead the Manager to believe that this is close to fair value as of February 28, 2021.

3 Includes Petsmart / Chewy as value is primarily determined by Chewy’s public value.