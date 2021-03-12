Entry to AIM London Stock Exchange: MTC





March 12, 2021 Mothercare plc (Mothercare, the company or the group) Admission to AIM Mothercare is pleased to announce that the admission of the Company’s ordinary shares of 1 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) to trading on AIM will take place today at 8:00 am. At the same time, the admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on the Main Market of The London Stock Exchange plc and to the premium listing segment of the Official List will be canceled. Ordinary Shares will continue to trade under ITLOS “MTC”. This follows the Company’s announcement on January 25, 2021 and the General Meeting on February 10, 2021. Upon admission, 374,192,494 Ordinary Shares are in circulation and thereafter, it is expected that 189,644,132 additional Ordinary Shares will be admitted upon CULS conversion in the coming days, as indicated in the Circular to shareholders dated January 25, 2021. Another announcement will be made in due course. Upon admission, 23,356,329 ordinary shares will also be listed en bloc. Mothercare will provide a business update covering the fiscal year through the end of March 2021 shortly after the end of the end of April period, before final results later in July 2021. Clive Whiley, President of Mothercare, said: “Admission to AIM marks the conclusion of this final phase of Mothercare refinancing and restructuring. This period of hard work, effort and patience on the part of our staff and stakeholders has paid off, and Mothercare can look forward to a better and more stable future once Continued. Our resilient performance through the pandemic confirms the strength of the Mothercare business today. We are not immune to the impact of the pandemic on our Franchise Partners operations around the world, but we come to AIM today in good shape, with the next step down into our leverage position. which will be completed shortly with the CULS conversion of the 19 million shareholder loans. in ordinary shares. Mothercare is facing the future as a conservatively funded, cash-generating and profitable business for the first time in many years. It is an exciting prospect for all of our staff and stakeholders. “ Company information (in accordance with AIM Rule 26) can be found at www.mothercareplc.com. Investor and analyst inquiries to:

Mothercare plc Email: [email protected]com

Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Rusling, Chief Operating Officer Numis Securities Limited (Financial Advisor & NOMAD) Tel: 020 7260 1000

Luke Bordewich

Henry slater Media inquiries to:

MHP Communications Email: [email protected]

Tim rowntree Phone: 020 3128 8789

Simon hockridge

