Netflix can crack down on shared passwords

NEW YORK Netflix is ​​testing a way to crack down on password sharing.

The popular streaming service uses pop-ups to ask some users to verify their account via email or text, or verify it later.

If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching, the screen reads, depending on Streamable.com, who first reported the test.

The test comes as streaming services proliferate and more people share passwords and services. Netflix confirmed the test but did not say how many people took part in the test or if it was only in the United States or elsewhere.

This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are allowed to do so, the company said in a statement.

On the most basic level, which costs $ 9 per month, users can only stream to one screen at a time. The most popular plan, which is now $ 14 per month, allows two simultaneous streams; the $ 18 premium plan allows 3.

But there has never been a limit to sharing an account when you’re not streaming at the same time.

The competition has definitely heated up in entertainment streaming, with recent entrants shifting from Disney + in 2019 to the new Paramount +. Yet Netflix remains the one to beat with more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.

Mae Anderson,

The Associated Press