Cruise stock price targets bolstered by evidence of pent-up demand, but analysts won’t say buy

Shares of cruise ship operators rose on Friday, after Truist analyst Patrick Scholes raised his price targets, citing evidence that pent-up demand was a reality, but he still does not recommend investors buy at least not yet.

Royal Caribbean Group RCL shares,

+ 1.94%

rose 1.1% in afternoon trading, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH,

+ 1.65%

gains 1.0% and Carnival Corp. CCL,

+ 3.57%

CCL,

+ 2.11%

climbed 3.0%. The gains come from the XLY SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector exchange traded fund,

-0.01%

slipped 0.3% and the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.13%

decreased by 0.2%.

Scholes raised his price target for Royal Caribbeans shares from 42% to $ 68 and his target for Norwegian stocks from 25% to $ 25, while increasing his target for Carnival shares from 14% to $ 16.

While this year’s sales through early March are still deeply negative compared to the same time period before COVID 2019, bookings for 2022 appear 30% to 35% above 2019 levels, Scholes said.

On Thursday, Norwegian said it sees strong demand for future cruises, with booking trends in 2022 showing very positive booking trends.

Scholes said conversations with executives of major cruise travel agencies and reviewing big data on future bookings reaffirmed that people are eager to get back on a cruise, especially on high-end cruises in 2022 and beyond.

It is clear that there is a significant demand for waiting, especially from experienced cruisers and those who have had their cruises canceled (much less for new cruise customers) and more particularly for seniors on cruises. high end / premium, Scholes wrote in a note to customers.

However, he also noted that travel agency executives have expressed frustration that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is essentially unwilling to engage in a real conversation with cruise lines regarding technical instructions on this. that it will take cruise lines to begin the test. cruises, wrote Scholes.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) currently recommends everyone to avoid traveling on cruise ships, with the last order issued on October 30 introduction of a phased approach for the resumption of cruises.

But currently, Royal has suspended cruise operations for most ships at least until April, while Norwegian and Carnival Cruise Line have suspended cruises until May.

[I]In the short term, things look less favorable as many of these [travel agency] Executives are starting to think that 2021, with the possible exception of 4Q, will be another delisting year and are focusing more on 2022 at this point, Scholes wrote.

FactSet, MarketWatch





Despite the price target increases, Scholes reiterated the holding ratings he had on Royal and Norwegian since July, with the Royals ‘new target being 23.6% below current prices and the Norwegians’ target representing a reduction of 18%.

For Carnival, he maintained the sell rating he had on the stock since July, with his new target being 43.5% below current prices.

Royal stocks have risen 193.9% in the past 12 months, as they fell to post-COVID-19 lows a year ago, Norwegian stocks rose 216.7% and shares of the carnivals rose 89.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 58.5%.