Could the GameStop frenzy be replicated in the Australian stock market? | GameStop

This is madness! James Andronis, senior specialist in the Australian Securities Commission Market Driving Team, wrote in an email to a colleague at the end of January.

He was referring to a mysterious 47% increase in the shares of a tiny Australian copper miner in the days following the Australia Day holiday. The sudden increase forced the company to shut down.

The cause? The company had the same code on the Australian Stock Exchange as the American chain of GameStop video game stores on Wall Street: GME.

GameStop had become the focal point of a battle between retail traders on the Reddits forum r / wallstreetbets, who used retail investor apps such as Robinhood, and Wall Street hedge funds who bet on falling stocks. valuable.

At its peak, GameStop stocks hit $ 482, before trading was limited on apps and stocks fell below $ 100 last month. A gamma pressure on GameStop shares in late February and early March pushed the price back below $ 300.

While many of the market parameters that allowed what has been dubbed Gamestonk to happen cannot happen on the Australian Stock Exchange due to the way it is regulated, the controversy was being closely watched in Australia by staff at the Australian Stock Exchange. ‘Asic, according to emails and chat logs obtained under the Freedom of Information Laws by Guardian Australia.

In Microsoft Teams, staff were following developments from January 27 (after Australia returned to work after a holiday), following various Reddit threads explaining what was happening with the GameStop stock.

This GameStop activity is unreal, a staff member was posted to Teams the next day. Many retail bettors will be hurt in the end, but not before several hedge funds do so first.

A screenshot of Asic conversations on Teams about GameStop

A briefing note was prepared outlining a timeline of what had happened and how the brief squeeze had occurred. Asic blamed GameStops on a high short-to-float ratio (71.2m shorts versus a free float of 69.75 million shares) and GameStops a high proportion of insider investors, which only yielded a small amount of ‘tradable shares to only 23 million shares.

Information Note – GameStop Short by Josh taylor on Scribd





Asic indicated that the posts on Reddit were the match that ignited the fuel, causing the share price to explode.

Calissa Aldridge, Asics’ senior executive for market oversight, told Guardian Australia that observing trends on social media is something Asic increasingly needs to incorporate into its regulatory work.

We use a range of different tools to monitor social media activity, she said. The focus is mostly on scams, but we’re also focusing right now on really looking at the changing dynamics of social media and working to engage with some of the moderators and be more proactive in that engagement.

But many of the factors that played into the GameStop saga could not be replicated in the Australian stock market, she said.

We see some stocks that have a bit of volatility, but we really don’t think we’re going to see the same kind of extremes we’ve seen in the United States.

We don’t see short selling near the extremes seen in the United States.

Asic has set up task forces within its organization to monitor social trends as retail investments continue to climb during the pandemic. The number of retail investors in ASX increased during Covid, from 10% of the market to 18% in terms of revenue.

The regulator is concerned that investors who entered trading during Covid, in Australian and overseas markets, may not be fully informed of what they have invested in. One of the concerns is the increase in copy trading, where investors subscribe to services that automatically copy investments made by other traders.

Activities like copy trading have been around for some time, but they are marketed in a more targeted fashion and have been used more in copy trading, Aldridge said.

They may not understand what the implications of the potential deterioration in trade are, and this is magnified when we look at leveraged products. It is not limited to stock trading.

The regulator was also concerned about the gamification of trading apps where people are encouraged to trade more, and the apps have game-like rewards.

It’s really about getting people to trade more than they would. There are a lot of these developments happening at the same time, and you combine that with a really significant increase in the number of new investors in the market and there is a range of watch points for us.

Despite the concerns, Aldridge said Asic was comforted by the number of new retail investors pouring into the market.

We consider it positive that there are so many new investors, the most important thing is that they really focus on investing in a way that they understand and think longer term and not only trying to play in the market.