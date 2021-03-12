Business
Could the GameStop frenzy be replicated in the Australian stock market? | GameStop
This is madness! James Andronis, senior specialist in the Australian Securities Commission Market Driving Team, wrote in an email to a colleague at the end of January.
He was referring to a mysterious 47% increase in the shares of a tiny Australian copper miner in the days following the Australia Day holiday. The sudden increase forced the company to shut down.
The cause? The company had the same code on the Australian Stock Exchange as the American chain of GameStop video game stores on Wall Street: GME.
GameStop had become the focal point of a battle between retail traders on the Reddits forum r / wallstreetbets, who used retail investor apps such as Robinhood, and Wall Street hedge funds who bet on falling stocks. valuable.
At its peak, GameStop stocks hit $ 482, before trading was limited on apps and stocks fell below $ 100 last month. A gamma pressure on GameStop shares in late February and early March pushed the price back below $ 300.
While many of the market parameters that allowed what has been dubbed Gamestonk to happen cannot happen on the Australian Stock Exchange due to the way it is regulated, the controversy was being closely watched in Australia by staff at the Australian Stock Exchange. ‘Asic, according to emails and chat logs obtained under the Freedom of Information Laws by Guardian Australia.
In Microsoft Teams, staff were following developments from January 27 (after Australia returned to work after a holiday), following various Reddit threads explaining what was happening with the GameStop stock.
This GameStop activity is unreal, a staff member was posted to Teams the next day. Many retail bettors will be hurt in the end, but not before several hedge funds do so first.
A briefing note was prepared outlining a timeline of what had happened and how the brief squeeze had occurred. Asic blamed GameStops on a high short-to-float ratio (71.2m shorts versus a free float of 69.75 million shares) and GameStops a high proportion of insider investors, which only yielded a small amount of ‘tradable shares to only 23 million shares.
Asic indicated that the posts on Reddit were the match that ignited the fuel, causing the share price to explode.
Calissa Aldridge, Asics’ senior executive for market oversight, told Guardian Australia that observing trends on social media is something Asic increasingly needs to incorporate into its regulatory work.
We use a range of different tools to monitor social media activity, she said. The focus is mostly on scams, but we’re also focusing right now on really looking at the changing dynamics of social media and working to engage with some of the moderators and be more proactive in that engagement.
But many of the factors that played into the GameStop saga could not be replicated in the Australian stock market, she said.
We see some stocks that have a bit of volatility, but we really don’t think we’re going to see the same kind of extremes we’ve seen in the United States.
We don’t see short selling near the extremes seen in the United States.
Asic has set up task forces within its organization to monitor social trends as retail investments continue to climb during the pandemic. The number of retail investors in ASX increased during Covid, from 10% of the market to 18% in terms of revenue.
The regulator is concerned that investors who entered trading during Covid, in Australian and overseas markets, may not be fully informed of what they have invested in. One of the concerns is the increase in copy trading, where investors subscribe to services that automatically copy investments made by other traders.
Activities like copy trading have been around for some time, but they are marketed in a more targeted fashion and have been used more in copy trading, Aldridge said.
They may not understand what the implications of the potential deterioration in trade are, and this is magnified when we look at leveraged products. It is not limited to stock trading.
The regulator was also concerned about the gamification of trading apps where people are encouraged to trade more, and the apps have game-like rewards.
It’s really about getting people to trade more than they would. There are a lot of these developments happening at the same time, and you combine that with a really significant increase in the number of new investors in the market and there is a range of watch points for us.
Despite the concerns, Aldridge said Asic was comforted by the number of new retail investors pouring into the market.
We consider it positive that there are so many new investors, the most important thing is that they really focus on investing in a way that they understand and think longer term and not only trying to play in the market.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]