TSX sets record, loonie hits three-year high thanks to strong jobs report





Bloomberg Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of the World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes (Bloomberg) – This is the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc .: shifting some of the cash reserves to cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream. Yet few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight Months After In its first investment, the software company has a Bitcoin stake worth more than $ 5 billion. MicroStrategy’s shares have climbed nearly 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. CEO Officer is now worth $ 3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the richest crypto holders in the world, a list that is not final as some fortunes cannot be identified or verified. found that there was a cash flow problem: there was just too much. After removing advertising and cutting 400 unsuitable work-from-home jobs, the Tysons Corner, Va.-Based company was sitting on a $ 550 million pile and had nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned to Bitcoin. People still aren’t sure: are we crazy or aren’t we? Said Saylor. The only way to achieve economic security is to invest in scarce assets that will not be degraded by currency expansion. This is the environment that led us to decide that we should view Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Not everyone agrees with the strategy. Taylor equated Bitcoin to a bank that is quite simply ridiculous, said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club. a financial research firm that has no ownership interest in MicroStrategy. When you put your money in a bank, the value of it neither increases nor decreases by 10% per day. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging misleading investors about the company’s profits by prematurely posting income to inflate profits. MicroStrategy agreed to restate its income figures and Saylor, formerly Dubbed the richest man in Washington, DC, with a fortune of $ 7 billion, almost all of it was lost within weeks after stocks fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid the Securities and Exchange Commission $ 11 million in December 2000, including $ 1 million in fines, which made us cautious, humble and focused, a said Saylor. Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having these experiences.Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software company he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams. ‘roughly $ 500 million over the past decade. Sales have plummeted in recent years, Bitcoin price has skyrocketed in recent months, hitting a record above $ 58,000 last month as big investors pile up and the asset class matures .Saylor ignores Bitcoin volatility and says crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he also invested his own money in the digital asset, amassing personal holdings worth over $ 1 billion. If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook , Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world? he said. Who were the last people to adopt this? Senior members of the establishment. DebtSaylors’ appetite for acquiring Bitcoin did not stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategys’ cash reserves were depleted, Saylor raised a $ 650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more. future cash flow now rather than saving to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it will. In February, the company raised an additional $ 1.05 billion in a bond offering against Bitcoin, and on March 5, it announced further purchases. Saylor tweeted on Friday that MicroStrategy had bought an additional 262 Bitcoins for $ 15 million in cash, bringing the total to around 91,326. Shares of the company closed down 2.5% to $ 784 in New York City. Next: MicroStrategy CEO to Consider Raising Debt to Buy Bitcoin This move has enabled MicroStrategy to become a dual-use company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two separate goals is not something investors are used to.If you’re a hedge fund and want to make this kind of focused bet, you have the right to do so, Lichtenfeld said. , but as a software company, making this kind of bet is completely irresponsible. Critical PointSaylor said the company has always been frank with investors. When MicroStrategy increased its stake in Bitcoin, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their shares. Everyone had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether to turn it on or off, a said Saylor. do more than defend a radical investment strategy. He has become somewhat of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for investments in digital assets. This is a truly critical point in human history, he said. he declares. Well, build a better world on it once people figure it out. Were still very early. It will be the decade. (Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.) For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information .

