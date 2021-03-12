Pi Day 2021 Offers: 3/14 Boston Market offers, UNO Pizzeria, 7-Eleven | Pizza, pie, desserts

Pi Day falls on March 14 every year, and despite having very little to do with pie desserts and pizzas, restaurant chains love the excuse to entice customers with deals on food from. circular shape.

What is Pi Day really talking about? It celebrates this mathematical constant and its endless chain of decimal places that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Pi or as its written in Greek begins 3.141592653 … and continues forever.

So, 3.14 … March 14 (3/14) … and expect lots of $ 3.14 deals on pizza and more. Here is a list of all the goodies you can grab on Election Day.

Here is a list of all the offers and freebies you can find on this Pi Day. Always call ahead if you plan to cash out. Participating restaurants may vary by region, and local Covid-19 restrictions may also affect the ability of local businesses to participate.

Aperol – Get $ 3.14 off, plus free shipping on your Aperol Spritz Kit at Reservebar.com with the code APEROLSPRITZ. Order now

Bakers Square – $ 2 reduction on whole pies until 3/14. Find a location

BJs Restaurant Mini One-Topping Pizza for $ 3.14 on 3/14 or half off large pizzas with code HALFOFF. Find a location

Pizza Blaze – Download the Blaze Pizza app to get whole pizzas for only $ 3.14. This offer is available until April 12. Find a location

Bojangles – Get three sweet potato pies for $ 3.14 on Sunday. Find a location

Boston market – Buy Pot Pie and Drink, Get Pot Pie Free on Sundays with the Boston Market app. Find a location

Cheddar Scratch Kitchen – Buy a chicken pie on Sunday and get a free one to bake at home. Find a location

CiCis Pizza – Get 2 large pizzas 1 topping for $ 5.99 each with this coupon. Execution only. Find a location

Cocos Bakery – All pie slices cost $ 3.14, or remove $ 3.14 from a whole pie with code 314PIE at checkout. Find a location

Fresh Brothers Pizza – Use the code PIDAY to get a Medium 1 Topping $ 3.14 Pizza with the purchase of a Medium or Bigger Pizza on Sunday. Find a location

Fresh market – Get $ 3.14 off chicken pies, apple pies and cherry pies. Find a location

goPuff – Use code GOP120 to get 15% off any pie shaped product when you spend $ 10 or more. Order now

Goldbelly – Enjoy up to 40% off sweet and savory pies from all over the country. Discover the participating establishments here.

Grand Traverse Pie Company – Get a free slice of Michigan ABC Crumb Pie when you order something on Sunday. Find a location

Hubbard Avenue Diner – Get a slice of pie for only $ 3.14

Hungry Howies – Get a medium single-topped pizza for $ 3.14 when you order an item of bread through March 16. Find a location

United Mix Kitchen – Use code PIDAY at checkout to get $ 3.14 off your order. Order now

Pizza Lou Malnatis – When you dine on March 14, purchase a free chocolate chip cookie pizza for $ 3.14. Find a location

Pizza Marcos – Buy a large pizza and get one for $ 3.14 using promo code PIDAY. Find a location

Marie callenders – Buy a starter, get a free slice of pie on Sundays at participating establishments. Find a location

Dad johns – Get an Epic Large Stuffed Crust Pizza with a Topping for $ 12 with the code STUFFED. Find a location

Papa Murphys – Get 31.4% discount on your orders on Sundays with the code PIDAY. Valid only on orders over $ 20. Find a location

Patxis Pizzas – All personal 7 inch pizzas cost $ 3.14 on Sundays. Find a location

Pieology – Get $ 3.14 off a purchase of $ 10 or more when you sign up for Pie Life Rewards. Find a location

Pilot flying J – Get $ 5 off pizza with the app until Monday. Find a location

Pizzatime – Reserve a virtual pizza for only $ 3.14 for the evenings organized on Sunday. Order now

Round table pizza – Save $ 3.14 on any Medium, Large or XL pizza with code 314PI through Tuesday. Find a location

Save a lot – Get a ready-to-eat Mantias frozen pizza, stocked with your favorite toppings for $ 3.14. Find a location

UNO Pizzeria & Grill – Get $ 3.14 Individual Thin Crust Cheese Pizza when you request Pi Day Pizza on Sunday. Find a location

Your pie – Enjoy 10 inch pizza pies for only $ 3.14 until March 16. Just make sure to download the Your Pie app. Find a location

@Pizza – Order through UberEats and find one, get one at local pizzerias. Order now

7 eleven – Get any large pizza for just $ 3.14 with 7Rewards in the 7-Eleven app on Sundays. Find a location