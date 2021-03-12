Department of Labor wants to repeal Trump-era rules that it says hurt self-employed workers, wages

Labor Department Chairman Joe Bidens this week proposed to overturn two regulations he said weaken worker protection, including one on the status of independent contractors which was finalized just before the end of the previous administration.

The Wages and Hours division of the US Labor Departments wants to repeal the rule that sets a standard for when a worker should be considered an employee versus an independent contractor. The rule, which was finalized in early January and supposed to go into effect this week, passes a test to determine independent contractor status under federal labor standards law, which is more favorable to concert companies like Uber. UBER Technologies Inc.,

+ 2.37%

and DoorDash Inc. DASH,

-2.03% ,

who want to continue to treat their drivers and delivery people as independent contractors.

The rule would downplay other factors traditionally considered by the courts, the Labor Department said in a press release on Thursday, making the economic test less likely to establish that a worker is an employee under the FLSA.

See: New U.S. rule could boost small economy businesses while costing U.S. workers billions

The other rule updated the guidelines for determining joint employer status when an employee performs work for an employer that also benefits another person or entity. The rule was established early last year under the Trump administration. In September, a court ruled the rule contrary to the FLSA and arbitrary and capricious.

The mission of the Wages and Hours Division is to protect and respect the rights of workers, Jessica Looman, the division’s senior deputy administrator, said in a statement. Although legitimate independent contractors are an important part of our economy, the misclassification of employees as independent contractors prevents workers from accessing essential benefits and protections provided by law. In addition, removing a joint employment standard that may be unduly restrictive would further protect workers’ wages and improve their well-being and economic security.

The ministry is accepting public comments on the two rules until April 12.