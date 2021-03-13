The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,851.31, up 6.75 points.) Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.1 percent, to $ 40.20 on 24.3 million shares. ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (TSX: CSM). Energy. Up 2.5 cents, or 26.32 percent, to 12 cents on 18.4 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Down $ 1.06, or 1.84%, to $ 56.48 on 15.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 49 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $ 29.32 on 12.7 million shares. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC). Industrialists. Down $ 2.48, or 31.23%, to $ 5.46 on 9.5 million shares. Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI). Health care. Up 44 cents, or 8.68 percent, to $ 5.51 on 9.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR). Up to one cent at $ 5.70. Two of Canada’s largest independent craft breweries are posting positive results in 2020 despite losing on-site sales as bars and restaurants have been restricted or closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures. Calgary-based Big Rock Brewery Inc. said on Friday it had its best results in adjusted earnings in seven years in 2020, despite higher inventory losses and a huge drop in barrel volume sales. Meanwhile, George Croft, CEO of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. Big Rock said on Friday it recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $ 5.1 million in 2020, compared to an EBITDA loss of $ 1.1 million in 2019. Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B). Down $ 1.01 or 7.5% to $ 12.49. The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting consumers to buy more bikes and Montreal-based Dorel Industries Inc. says it has struggled to meet demand. CEO Martin Schwartz said e-bikes are fast becoming the brand’s top-selling product, mostly in Europe. Dorel, which owns bicycle brands such as Schwinn, Mongoose and Cannondale, said there was also a shortage of shipping containers to get goods across the Pacific Ocean. The company, which maintains its books of account in US dollars, recorded a net loss of US $ 22.9 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $ 639,000 or two cents per diluted share. diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totaled $ 704.4 million, compared to $ 653.4 million. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

