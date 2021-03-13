Get $ 3.14 of pizza, discounts, gifts Sunday

It is not irrational to find pizza pies for $ 3.14 this Sunday.

March 14 is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant (pi), which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The trillion-digit ratio is rounded to 3.14.

Albert Einstein was born on the day of the Pi and renowned astrophysicist Stephen hawking passed away on a holiday invented in 2018.

But you don’t have to be a mathematician to be fully aware that Pi Day equates to deals on circular food, including pies and pastries. Gastronomic holidays of the last years was dampened slightly by the coronavirus pandemic, which occurred as parts of the country were shutting down.

Back at Taco Bell:Quesalupa and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes Now Available

Covid vaccine:CVS Expands COVID-19 Vaccine to 12 More States, Including Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and Nevada

However, unlike other big food transaction days, Pi Day 2021 is not canceled, although some of the offerings have changed from previous years, some lasting longer than a day.

IHOP canceled its National Pancake Day promotionbut turned the annual event into an upstream promotion. To get free pancakes throughout the month of April, you must be part of the MyHOP messaging club by March 31. Learn more here.

The first day of Spring Giveaways on March 20 is also canceled, including Dairy Queens Free Cone Day andItalian Ice Cream and Rita’s Ice Creamannual gift.

Pizza has become a food of choice during the pandemic, according to a recent survey of 2,044 American adults commissioned by the makers of Pepperoni Hormeland directed by The Harris Poll. Nearly nine in 10 Americans said pizza was the go-to food during a pandemic and 28% said they consumed more pizza during the pandemic than before.

Pi Day Pizza Offers

Here are the offers available at participating establishments on Sundays, unless otherwise indicated. To be on the safe side, always check with your nearest location before you go. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant app or sign up for emails. (Learn how to sign up for loyalty programs to save on pizza throughout the year below.)

7 eleven: Get a large pizza for $ 3.14 in store on Sundays with the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app or via delivery with the 7NOW app.

Bertucci: Buy a side dish, pasta or pizza and get a small cheese pizza for $ 3.14 for dinner in or take out. Cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, offers or promotions and there is a limit of one offer per table or transaction.

BJs restaurant and brasserie: Get half-price pizzas to take away and delivered on Sunday with promo code HALFOFF when you order through BJ’s website or mobile app.

Pizza Blaze: The annual Pi Day promotion lasts an entire month for app users. From Sunday to April 12, get an 11-inch pizza for $ 3.14. However, according to a press release, new app users must register for Blaze Rewards by Sunday to receive the reward.

Domino’s:With the mix and match special, choose two menu items for $ 5.99 each. Items include medium two-topped pizzas, specialty chicken, eight-piece chicken wings or boneless wings, stuffed cheesecakes, twists of bread, sandwiches, pasta, salads or the brownie with marble cookies.

Pizza Donatos: Love Rewards members who signed up before Sunday get $ 3.14 off a signature large pizza on Sunday. To register, send LOVE to 88188.

Little Caesars: The Bretzel Crust pizza is back until March 28 and costs $ 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marco’s Pizza: Buy a large pizza and get another for $ 3.14 on Sunday with the code PIDAY.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Get $ 3.14 off any large Sunday pizza with promo code PIZZA314.

Panera bread: Until March 31, save $ 5 on online orders of $ 20 or more with code WINTERBREAK.

Dad johns: Get a large pizza on a topping with the epic stuffed crust for $ 12 with promo code STUFFED.

Pieology: Pie Life Rewards members get $ 3.14 off a purchase of $ 10 or more on Sunday. Register until Sunday and members will receive the offer in their account that morning. Pieology also organizes free Pizza Fridays in March.

Pilot and Flying J travel centers: Download or open the Pilot Flying J app until Sunday to get a 16-inch pizza for $ 9.99.

Pizza Hut: Starting Sunday, Pizza Hut is bringing back the $ 10 Tastemaker Offer for a limited time. The $ 10 Tastemaker includes a large pizza and three toppings for pickup or delivery.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Individual thin-crust cheese pizzas cost $ 3.14 at participating restaurants and online. Participating locations are listed atwww.unos.com/pi-day.

Your pie: Rewards members get $ 3.14 off any 10 inch pizza Sunday through March 16 in store and online. Excludes special online pizzas and can only be used with the Your Pie Rewards app.

Other Pi Day offers

Biggby Cafe: Get a 16-ounce apple pie latte for $ 3.14 on Sunday.

Cheddar Scratch Kitchen: Get the chain’s homemade chicken pie for $ 9.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: For a limited time, the chain is offering a custard-filled buttermilk pie served with whipped cream and strawberries for $ 3.99. Cracker Barrel also offers a Chicken Pie for $ 5.99.

Jamba: Until Sunday, Jamba will be offering an offer to My Jamba Rewards members. Buy a large smoothie and get a free small smoothie, including the new Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie, which is only available for a limited time.

Potbelly Sandwich Place: Perks members, check your accounts. The chain is offering free chicken pie soup to 314 members on Saturday and Sunday. Potbelly will randomly choose 314 members and put the giveaway into their accounts.

Sprout farmers market: Get an eight-inch vegan apple or apple pie for $ 3.14 on Sunday.

Tim Hortons: To help adjust to daylight saving time, which begins on Sunday, Tims Rewards members can get a free breakfast sandwich Sunday through March 21 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

white castle: Get a free dessert stick on Sundays with any purchase and a digital coupon that will be shared on the channel’s social media accounts.

Whole Foods Market: Get $ 3.14 off large pies in store on Sundays.

Moredeals:Some local pizzerias, small chains and bakeries will also celebrate Pi Day with special offers. Check social media accounts to find additional offers.

Win free pizzas, offers and rewards

Here’s how to save year round with pizza rewards programs and ongoing promotions:

Pizza Blaze:Join Blaze Rewards for discounts and freebies onwww.blazepizza.com.

California Pizza Kitchen:Get a free small plate to sign up for CPK Rewards atwww.cpk.com.

Dominoes:Earn points for a free pizza with the Piece of the Pie rewards program atwww.dominos.com/rewards.

Donatos:Join us Pizza Love Rewards at ww2.donatos.com/pizzalove or text LOVE to 88188.

Godfather’s Pizza:Join Father’s Pizza Rewards and get Pizza on a Free Topping with the purchase of Breadsticks or Cheese Sticks when you sign up for www.godfathers.com. Offer varies by location.

Hungry howie’s:Sign up for Howie Rewards onwww.hungryhowies.com.

Jet Pizza:Join the Crunch Club for offers atwww.jetspizza.com/crunch-club.

Marco’s Pizza:Join the messaging club for discounts onwww.marcos.com/email-club.

Pizza Mountain Mikes:Join the coupon club atwww.mountainmikespizza.com.

Papa Gino’s:Join the rewards program atwww.papaginos.com/rewards.

Dad johns:With Papa Rewards, earn points for free pizzas, desserts and more. Subscribe towww.papajohns.com/papa-rewards.

Papa Murphy: Join MySlice Rewards onwww.papamurphys.com.

Pieology:Join Pieology’s Pie Life Rewards Program atwww.pieology.com.

Pizza Hut:Sign up for Hut Rewards to win free pizza atwww.pizzahut.com.

Pizza Inn:Earn freebies and get exclusive offers with Pizza Inn Rewards, including a Free Medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert for signing up towww.pizzainn.com/rewards.

Round table pizza:Subscribe to offers onwww.roundtablepizza.com.

Sbarro:Join The Slice Society and get a coupon for a free NY XL slice with the purchase of a drink. Subscribe towww.sbarro.com.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko