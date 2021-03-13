BC Craft Supply announces debt settlement Canadian Stock Exchange: CRFT





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. Business or British Columbia Crafts) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC: CRFTF) (FSE: ZZD1) announces that it has entered into agreements with certain parties at arm’s length to settle an outstanding debt totaling $ 125,632.35 for consulting and other services rendered to the Company (the Debt settlement). BC Craft will issue a total of 868,666 common shares (Actions) at a deemed price of $ 0.12 per share in full settlement of the debt. All securities issued in connection with the debt settlement will be subject to a statutory holding period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company also announces that Mr. Kevin Taylor has resigned from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. The Company would like to thank Mr. Taylor for his contribution to the Company and wish him well in his current and future endeavors. Ms. Regan McGrath was appointed to the Board of Directors effective immediately and received 200,000 incentive stock options at a price of $ 0.10 per share for a period of five years, pursuant to the Stock Option Plan companys stock purchase. For more information, please contact Matthew Watters, Director, at (604) 687-2038. About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Craft Supply Co. brought together the best talent from the traditional era of Canada’s internationally renowned artisanal cannabis industry. The BC Craft team is helping Canada’s most trusted cannabis growers transition into their supply chain, bringing with them their unique cultivars and years of experience with the plant. In return for licensing, compliance and distribution support, growers will register as a supplier of BC Craft. This makes BC Craft uniquely positioned to be the premium cannabis brand in Canada. BC Crafts’ subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed grower and processor licensed to sell medical cannabis products in Canada. Click here to contact BC Craft Supply Co. on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn andFacebook, and Click here to find more information about the company. CONTACT Matthew Watters, Director

Telephone: 604-687-2038

Email: mwatter[email protected] Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. , which was prepared by management. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that the important factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to it at the date of these statements, no assurance can be given as to the results, levels of future activity and achievements. and these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although considered reasonable, are subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause actual results and events to occur. futures differ materially from those expressed or implied. by these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing warnings and is provided as of the date of this press release. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BC Craft disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







