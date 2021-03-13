Hundreds of Covid cases have been reported at Tesla plant after Musks reopens, county data shows





The revelation follows The Washington Post reporting in June that there had been several positive cases of covid-19 reported at Teslas’ facility in Fremont, Calif., After Musk decided to reopen despite a shelter order on place throughout the county, daring officials to arrest him. The data, covering the months between May and December, showed that there were around 450 total cases reported. Around 10,000 people work at the plant. For nearly a year, the public health department in Alameda County, where Fremont is located, argued that it could not release data on the number of cases under the Portability and Privacy Act. liability of health insurance, which guarantees the confidentiality of health records. As part of a deal reached in mid-May allowing Tesla to reopen, Tesla had to report positive cases to the Alameda County Public Health Department. Despite around 10 positive cases in May, according to data, the health department told the Post in early June that there were no known cases of workplace infections affecting residents of the county. Tesla, the Alameda County Public Health Department, and its representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk has fought vigorously against the county-imposed shutdown, arguing that Tesla should be allowed to continue producing cars despite stay-at-home orders. At the end of April, he denounced government mandates, swearing at a call for results and calling them fascists. On May 11, he said Tesla was reopening, ultimately drawing support from anti-lockdown crowds and even President Trump. Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules, he wrote on Twitter. I’ll be online with everyone. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it be only me. Tesla has also been criticized for his treatment of workers. He had promised them that they could stay home if they felt uncomfortable going back into line. The Post reported in late June and July that workers concerned about covid exposure received layoff notices after failing to return to work for safety reasons. Data released by Alameda County shows there were 19 cases reported in June and 58 cases reported at the plant in July. Musk has been criticized for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, after initially calling the disease panic stupid and to predict there are believed to be nearly zero new cases last April. Friday he tweeted throw doubt on aspects of the coronavirus vaccine, despite assurances from medical experts that the vaccine is safe and encouragement from the general public to receive both doses from those in need.







