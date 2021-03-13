The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Local journalism initiative

Cutting edge artist

I see you like carrots, says the man in a navy collared shirt to the curious kid sitting next to him. Me too! Carrot muffins, carrot cake, carrots all buttered with dill, he says, as the playful teenager takes a sideways glance, with children’s books in the background and a bunch of other vegetables on. a table in the foreground. And you? Look at that green thing, the boy replies, holding the root sling with a chuckle. I don’t eat this part. It’s the kind of charm you’d expect from a gracious Manitoban with a carrot for a microphone, reminding young children to eat their veggies. Of course, he has been the face of several campaigns and is the president of one of Canada’s largest vegetable suppliers. And, of course, her long list of accomplishments includes the Queen’s Jubilee Medal and the Lieutenant Governors’ Award for their outstanding contribution to the community. But for most of the people in the province, Larry McIntosh is the likable guy in ads like this. After 27 years as CEO of Peak of the Market, the company for which he directed many of these popular broadcast ads during his tenure, McIntosh calls it a career and is stepping down. He plans to stay as long as needed to ensure a smooth transition. The food and distribution company’s board of directors will begin the search for a new CEO next week. It was the kind of love for Manitoba that kept pulling him back over the years, McIntosh told The Free Press. But eventually, this love for the Prairies led to a love for his wife, whom he also met after moving to the province. It was in the mid-1980s when McIntosh first transferred to Winnipeg. At the time, he was working for Dylex Limited, one of the largest retailers in Canada before it folded in 2001. I have lived everywhere from Halifax and Fredericton to elsewhere in Canada, he said in a commentary. interview. But I am from Toronto. McIntosh was with Dylex for 16 years, climbing the corporate ladder to become vice president of one of its main chains called BiWay and Drug World Divisions. I was in Winnipeg for three years before being sent back to Toronto, he said. When McIntosh returned to Ontario, his heart ached for Manitoba. Truth be told, I immediately felt at home, even though I was not born here. And Manitobas has always been my home ever since. That’s why he applied for a job offer at a small local business that was virtually unknown to most people at the time: Peak of the Market. Since then, McIntosh has become synonymous with everything about the local food industry, said Peter Loewen, president of the company. He joined the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce as a Trustee and later became President of the Network, then held the same titles in the Winnipeg Chamber. From 2006 to 2009 and 2019 to 2021, he represented Canada at the Produce Marketing Association, based in Delaware. And on top of that, he was also a director of the National Council of the Canadian Red Cross and the Harvest Manitoba Food Bank during those years. It was a lot of mixed feelings when Larry told us he wanted to retire, Loewen said. His commitment, dedication and extreme passion for the product industry and the community at large, not just for Peak, leaves great shoes to fill. Were so grateful to him. Shelley McIntosh, now the company’s executive assistant, was already working at Peak when McIntosh arrived. We were together 24/7. We even traveled to conventions, conferences and everything together, he said. Somewhere during this time, the two fell in love. They now have a family together. Over the years, they have seen farmer strikes, agricultural crises, controversial provincial and federal laws leading to disputes between producers, suppliers and distributors. But nothing quite like COVID-19, McIntosh said. And in fact, he said, the only time we’ve been apart this whole time has really been the pandemic because I’m now in the office and she works remotely. If there’s one thing McIntosh has learned during his long tenure, it’s to keep things light and relax. Honestly, that’s why I remember those commercials the most, he said. The first time we recorded one was in a park and I got the idea to use a carrot, he added. Sometimes people didn’t care very early on, but that’s what has become our signature. Loewen said it was because of these funny things on TV that people started to recognize Peak of the Market. Under McIntoshs’ leadership, the company had its 26 best years of growth in its 79-year history, with 2019-2020 being the highest year for sales. The company even expanded during COVID-19, McIntosh said. And the demand has been higher than ever. We have been very lucky with COVID, he said. In the beginning it was an unknown time where we didn’t know at first how we were going to react or how we should react. We didn’t even know how it was transmitted. But we knew people would still need their food, so we stepped up our efforts and I’m so happy to see more people actually eating vegetables during the pandemic. That’s why McIntosh said he was proud to retire now. I feel so good to leave because I am leaving the company in a good position, he said. I expect nothing more than more growth and fresher ideas. But the most important thing I want to say is never to take things too seriously. We have a serious business, but you have to have fun while you do it. McIntosh plans to spend time in retirement continuing his volunteer work as a board member for several organizations. Most importantly, he hopes to represent Manitobas’ interests in his recently appointed position on the new Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council. Temur Durrani, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Winnipeg Free Press