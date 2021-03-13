Combined General Meeting Thursday April 8, 2021 Paris Stock Exchange: CEO

VINCI

French limited company (anonymous company) with the share capital of 1,478,800 602.50

Registered office: 1 cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, 92500 Rueil Malmaison, France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

NAF: 7010Z

ISIN: FR0000125486

www.vinci.com

NOTICE OF MEETING

Combined general meeting of shareholders

Thursday, April 8, 2021

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with decree 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, VINCI shareholders are informed that the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, initially scheduled at Salle Pleyel, 252 rue du Faubourg-Saint Honor, 75008 Paris as announced in the notice of meeting published in Mandatory Legal Announcements Bulletin of March 1, 2021 (n ° 26) will now take place behind closed doors, without the shareholders being physically present,

at 10:00 am CET on Thursday April 8, 2021,

at VINCI head office:

1 Ferdinand de Lesseps course,

92500 Rueil Malmaison.

As part of day-to-day business, the Board will offer shareholders:

approve the consolidated and corporate accounts for 2020 as well as a dividend of 2.04 for each share giving right to the dividend on January 1, 2020; the ex-dividend date would be April 20, 2021 and the dividend would be paid out on April 22, 2021;

renew the mandates of Yannick Assouad and Graziella Gavezotti as Directors for a period of four years;

renew the Companys share buyback program for 18 months;

approve the compensation policy for members of the board of directors and executive corporate officers and in particular that applicable to Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the compensation paid in 2020 or due in respect of 2020 to VINCI corporate officers and to M. Huillard;

comment on the company’s environmental transition plan.

In the context of extraordinary business, the Board will propose to the shareholders to renew the authorizations allowing the Board to:

reduce the share capital by canceling the VINCI treasury shares;

increase the share capital by capitalizing the reserves;

increase the share capital and / or issue debt securities or securities giving access to equity securities to be issued, in order to give the Company the flexibility necessary to take the most appropriate measures for its financing and its growth if necessary appropriate;

increase the share capital to pay for contributions in kind made to the Company in the form of securities;

carry out capital increases reserved directly or indirectly for employees of the VINCI group in France and abroad, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights; and

set up free allocation plans for existing performance shares acquired by the Company to Group managers and employees.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with Decree 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, has decided that the combined general meeting of Companys shareholders scheduled for Thursday April 8, 2021 will take place behind closed doors, without the shareholders being physically present.

Consequently, shareholders are asked not to request an admission card and to vote either by correspondence, online via the Votaccess website, or by giving proxy to the chairman of the meeting or to a third party.

Shareholders will not be able to table amendments or new resolutions during the meeting.

Shareholders may submit written questions in accordance with the regulations in force.

VINCI will keep shareholders informed of any changes concerning the terms and conditions of participation in the meeting and, to this end, all shareholders are invited to consult the section of the www.vinci.com website relating to the General Meeting of Shareholders on a regular basis.

Shareholders are informed that the meeting will be broadcast live on the company’s website ( www.vinci.com ).

In accordance with the statutory provisions, the only shareholders authorized to be represented at the meeting, to vote by correspondence or to give a proxy to the chairman of the meeting will be those who have previously proved their status as shareholder:

– with regard to registered shares, by demonstrating that these shares are registered in their name in a direct or intermediate registered account;

– with regard to bearer shares, by demonstrating that the shares are held in bearer share accounts kept by their authorized financial intermediaries, as recorded by an investment certificate issued by these intermediaries (or by electronic as the case may be) and attached to the postal voting form, the form giving proxy to the chairman of the meeting or the form organizing the representation.

These formalities must be completed no later than 00:00 a.m.CET on the second working day preceding the meeting, i.e. before 00:00 a.m.CET on Tuesday 6 April 2021.

Shareholders can be represented at the meeting, vote by correspondence or give proxy to the chairman of the meeting online via the secure Votaccess platform.

Any shareholder can obtain information and documents relating to this Combined General Meeting on request from the VINCI Shareholder Relations Department at 1 cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, 92500 Rueil Malmaison, by calling +33 (0) 800 015 025 ( free from a landline) in France) or on the VINCI website ( www.vinci.com ).

The bank that provides share register services for VINCI is:

Industrial and Commercial Credit CIC

6 avenue de Provence

75452 Paris Cedex 09

France

For any further information, please call +33 (0) 800 015 025.