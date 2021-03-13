Girl Scouts Modify Program Offerings to Meet COVID-19 Challenges





Staff report [email protected] It had been a year since Girl Scout troops in Arkansas were scrambling to complete 2020s cookie sales when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, forcing the group’s operations to be canceled. New security measures meant new plans. The Girl Scouts quickly adapted and made changes to keep everyone safe. Our board leadership is bringing new guidelines to us as the situation and the guidelines in the state of Arkansas change and change, said Kimberly Smith, Area Troop Leader and Service Unit Leader for our region. Our activities with girls must adhere to these guidelines, but they are also influenced by the needs and feelings of individual troops and troop leaders. The result is that each troop handles it a little differently. One troop has a leader whose husband is an emergency medical professional in daily contact with COVID-19 patients, so she decided to meet practically this year to avoid risking her daughters’ exposure. Other troops have leaders and relatives who are comfortable meeting in person, so their meetings have continued according to guidelines established by the council. Still others have chosen to minimize risk by meeting only outdoors, weather permitting. Let’s do whatever we can, and what each of us can do varies, Smith explained. Starting new troops under the circumstances of the last fall seemed daunting, but two troops are now forming in Harrison for Kindergarten and Grade 1 Daisies. Veteran Chef Michelle Alanis joins new Chef KeLeah Rogers to create a Kindergarten Girls Troupe. These daisies, as they are called, will be held this spring. This is my first time working with Girl Scouts, so I’m learning everything with my daughter, KaLeah shared. I want to be a positive influence, to be the one who encourages girls to achieve their goals with hard work and determination. These girls are our future. The first year girls in our area will also have the opportunity to join a brand new Spring Training Troop. Jennifer Young and her daughter Jaelynn hope to find a co-leader so that they too can have a troop to share the Girl Scout experience with. Girl Scouts can give her a chance to meet new friends and learn things that she might not otherwise be able to, Young rejoices. I can’t wait to help girls find their voice and have new adventures! Even the cookie season has had to adapt to COVID-19; local troupes were used to being greeted at Walmart entrances, but that was not allowed this year. We’ve found exciting new locations at other local businesses, Smith explained. We hope our cookie customers are looking for us this year from Ace hardware to local gas stations! Fancy some cookies? Troops in the area are still selling cookies until the end of March. Head over to girlscoutsdiamonds.org or the new Girl Scouts of North Central Arkansas Facebook page to find a booth or troop that can deliver locally or have them shipped right to your door! Want to join? If you are interested in joining the Girl Scouting Adventure, as a girl or as a volunteer, register at girlscoutsdiamonds.org and / or contact Local Service Unit Leader Kim Smith at [email protected]







