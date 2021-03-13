County Galveston Prepares For Spring Break Amid COVID-19 Pandemic





Galveston County is bracing for a busy spring break as many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

BEAUMONT, Texas It’s like the calm before the storm, with thousands expected to travel to Galveston County for spring break starting this weekend. In search of an escape from reality, tourists began to flock to the Bolivar Peninsula. “Just the peace, the waves and the sun is relaxing,” said Pamela Sweeney. She said she was from Houston. Spring break is all about making memories with loved ones safely, as the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, she said. “We always try to be careful with our masks and everything,” Sweeney said. “I still think it should still be in order, I don’t think they should have given up on this.” With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and the school break underway, Galveston is a destination of choice and local businesses are hoping to capitalize on it. “We had a lot of emotions thinking we were going to be completely shut down, okay business is booming now,” said Randy Martin, owner of Crystal Beach Golf Carts. “We survived it.” Bookings are coming in from all over the county, which he hopes will offset losses from last year, he said. “I think we’ll definitely see a rebound,” said Martin. “I think everyone will see a rebound from last year, and I think people have learned to spend their vacations differently, they have learned to spend their weekends differently. Ahead of spring break, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has increased its patrol and opened a substation on the Bolivar Peninsula to house those who will be arrested. “Every year and with every major event, we try to assess what we can do to improve next year, and it doesn’t have to be next year,” Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. “What we are going to learn today is that we are going to spend Easter.” Have fun, but act responsibly, he said. “I know your families would rather you go home safely than go visit them in a hospital or funeral home,” Trochesset said. Businesses along the beach still have the right to enforce COVID-19 restrictions and ask customers to leave if they don’t follow their guidelines. Also on 12NewsNow.com …

