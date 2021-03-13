Business
Hacker who denounced Verkadas Snafu surveillance camera raided
Tillie Kottmann, a 21-year-old hacker, was raided by Swiss authorities and their devices seized, Bloomberg reports days after helping reveal how Silicon Valley security startup Verkadas clean security was so poor that hackers were able to access more than 150,000 company cameras to see the interiors of schools, prisons, hospitals, police stations and Tesla factories.
The raid has nothing to do with Verkada, according to Bloomberg, but instead of an alleged hack that took place last year, and interestingly, a Swiss authority pointed out Bloomberg to the US Department of Justice for further questions. (The DOJ declined to comment.)
It’s unclear which hack the DOJ might be interested in, as Kottmann was continually share leaked files from various companies for months on end, but one of them is just as likely: Kottmann leaked a huge collection of secret documents and source code from chipmaker Intel last year, and Intel has undertaken to investigate. Bloomberg said he saw the search warrant, which mentions that the FBI was investigating the theft and distribution of information, including source code, confidential documents and internal user data.
Friday evening, the Kottmanns GitLab repository, which cataloged quite a few leaks, seems to have been seized:
Kottmann has suggested in the past that they have been unfairly targeted for ethical hacking, particularly by Twitter, which suddenly chose to enforce its dodge ban rules by suspending Kottmanns Account just days after Intel leaked in August 2020. Twitter initially suspended Kottmann for distributing pirated material last June, according to screenshots they shared with me last year, and Twitter confirmed that the second suspension was for violation of platform manipulation and spam policy. prevents users from avoiding their bans by simply creating a new account. Twitter suspended following revelations from Verkada Kottmann’s most recent account, too much.
However, with leaks like Intels, Kottmann didn’t just pass documents on to reporters or disclose security flaws to companies; they pointed anyone to the pirated material. While you can argue that this is also how we get a lot of new product leaks, source code hacks are usually taken more seriously.
Anyway, this leads some hacktivists to question the decisions of platforms to deform hackers:
Why is Twitter so hostile to hacktivists?
Especially considering @dotMudge, whose OLD glory days include being a member of Cult of the Dead Cow, which some say is responsible for giving us the word “hacktivist” is their current chief information security officer? pic.twitter.com/yPIIvq9xYO
punished donk (@donk_enby) March 12, 2021
(Hacker donk_enby, above, was the one who scratched 80 terabytes of Talking videos, videos that were then widely used to reveal what really happened during the Capitol Riot, including as evidence in Trump’s second impeachment trial.)
This can be a difficult line for rigs to draw. Microsoft-owned GitHub yesterday decided to delete a job of security researchers this could have reflected badly on Microsoft, as the proof of concept exploited code holes in the Microsoft Exchange servers that were used in the massive Hafnium hack. Microsofts’ argument was that the attack is still ongoing and the code could still be exploited, which makes sense at first glance.
Kottmann (or, at least, someone using an account logged into a recently valid Kottmanns username, I’m still trying to confirm) declined to comment on the raid, claiming their previous statements had already led the Swiss press to harass their families. Kottmann said Bloomberg that their parents’ house was also searched by Swiss police.
Kottmann also appears to still have access to a Mastodon account, one that is currently warning readers to assume that all communications with me have been compromised and under American control.
do not tell me about illegal activities or crimes. i have no plans to do anything illegal in the near future, we read the current pinned message.
Update March 13 at 1:13 am ET: Added that Git.rip has apparently been seized by the FBI and the DOJ.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]