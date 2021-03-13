Tillie Kottmann, a 21-year-old hacker, was raided by Swiss authorities and their devices seized, Bloomberg reports days after helping reveal how Silicon Valley security startup Verkadas clean security was so poor that hackers were able to access more than 150,000 company cameras to see the interiors of schools, prisons, hospitals, police stations and Tesla factories.

The raid has nothing to do with Verkada, according to Bloomberg, but instead of an alleged hack that took place last year, and interestingly, a Swiss authority pointed out Bloomberg to the US Department of Justice for further questions. (The DOJ declined to comment.)

It’s unclear which hack the DOJ might be interested in, as Kottmann was continually share leaked files from various companies for months on end, but one of them is just as likely: Kottmann leaked a huge collection of secret documents and source code from chipmaker Intel last year, and Intel has undertaken to investigate. Bloomberg said he saw the search warrant, which mentions that the FBI was investigating the theft and distribution of information, including source code, confidential documents and internal user data.

Friday evening, the Kottmanns GitLab repository, which cataloged quite a few leaks, seems to have been seized:

Another Twitter suspension too

Kottmann has suggested in the past that they have been unfairly targeted for ethical hacking, particularly by Twitter, which suddenly chose to enforce its dodge ban rules by suspending Kottmanns Account just days after Intel leaked in August 2020. Twitter initially suspended Kottmann for distributing pirated material last June, according to screenshots they shared with me last year, and Twitter confirmed that the second suspension was for violation of platform manipulation and spam policy. prevents users from avoiding their bans by simply creating a new account. Twitter suspended following revelations from Verkada Kottmann’s most recent account, too much.

However, with leaks like Intels, Kottmann didn’t just pass documents on to reporters or disclose security flaws to companies; they pointed anyone to the pirated material. While you can argue that this is also how we get a lot of new product leaks, source code hacks are usually taken more seriously.

Anyway, this leads some hacktivists to question the decisions of platforms to deform hackers:

Why is Twitter so hostile to hacktivists? Especially considering @dotMudge, whose OLD glory days include being a member of Cult of the Dead Cow, which some say is responsible for giving us the word “hacktivist” is their current chief information security officer? pic.twitter.com/yPIIvq9xYO punished donk (@donk_enby) March 12, 2021

(Hacker donk_enby, above, was the one who scratched 80 terabytes of Talking videos, videos that were then widely used to reveal what really happened during the Capitol Riot, including as evidence in Trump’s second impeachment trial.)

This can be a difficult line for rigs to draw. Microsoft-owned GitHub yesterday decided to delete a job of security researchers this could have reflected badly on Microsoft, as the proof of concept exploited code holes in the Microsoft Exchange servers that were used in the massive Hafnium hack. Microsofts’ argument was that the attack is still ongoing and the code could still be exploited, which makes sense at first glance.

Kottmann (or, at least, someone using an account logged into a recently valid Kottmanns username, I’m still trying to confirm) declined to comment on the raid, claiming their previous statements had already led the Swiss press to harass their families. Kottmann said Bloomberg that their parents’ house was also searched by Swiss police.

Kottmann also appears to still have access to a Mastodon account, one that is currently warning readers to assume that all communications with me have been compromised and under American control.

do not tell me about illegal activities or crimes. i have no plans to do anything illegal in the near future, we read the current pinned message.

Update March 13 at 1:13 am ET: Added that Git.rip has apparently been seized by the FBI and the DOJ.