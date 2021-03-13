Valneva announces changes to the Paris Bourse supervisory board: VLA





Saint-Herblain (France), March 13, 2021 Valneva SE (Valneva), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that MVM partner Thomas Casdagli has stepped down from the Valnevas Supervisory Board March 12, 2021. It has been a pleasure to work with Valneva over the past few years and to be a part of the fantastic progress of the Lyme, chikungunya and, more recently, COVID-19 programs. I think it’s time for me to step down to make room for a new member of the Supervisory Board, with experience in listed companies in the United States, as Valneva takes the next steps on her journey. I wish the company every success in the future, said Partner MVM Thomas Casdagli. Thomas Lingelbach, CEO of Valneva, added, I would like to thank Thomas and MVM Partners for the tremendous contributions and support given to Valneva since its first investment in 2016. We are continuing to implement our strategy and will further strengthen our Supervisory Board in due course.. Following MVM’s investment in Valneva in 2016, MVM had the right to appoint a member of the Supervisory Board. This right is now obsolete. About Valneva SE

Valneva is a vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and focused approach to vaccine development, starting with the identification of fatal and debilitating infectious diseases that lack a prophylactic vaccine solution and for which therapeutic treatment options are limited. We then apply our in-depth knowledge of vaccine science, including our expertise in multiple vaccination modalities, as well as our established vaccine development capabilities, to develop prophylactic vaccines to combat these diseases. We have leveraged our expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a wide range of vaccine candidates in and across the clinic, including candidates for Lyme disease, chikungunya virus. and COVID-19. Investor and media contacts Valneva

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

M +33 (0) 6 4516 7099

[email protected] Teresa pinzolits

Corporate communications specialist

T +43 (0) 1 20620 1116

[email protected] Valneva forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to the advancement, timing and completion of research, development and clinical trials for product candidates, the ability to manufacture, market, market and gain market acceptance for product candidates, the ability to protect intellectual property and operate the business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others, future performance estimates and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future income, capital requirements and additional financing requirements. Furthermore, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, these results or developments of Valneva may not be indicative of their future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “might,” “should,” “may”, “expects,” “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “believes”. “,” aims, “” targets “or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based in large part on Valneva’s current expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, actual performance or achievement. different from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, Valneva’s expectations could be affected, among other things, by uncertainties related to vaccine development and manufacture, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, fluctuations monetary policy, the impact of the European Credit Crises and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements made during this presentation will actually be realized. Valneva provides the information contained in these documents from this press release and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 2021_03_13_SB_Changes_PR_EN_Final

