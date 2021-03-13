What makes the United States vulnerable to China and Taiwan

In the last week of February 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the administration to address the worrying deficit in semiconductor production that has impacted the operations of some auto factories.

The order was primarily focused on overhauling U.S. supply chains for semiconductors to ensure their safety and reliability, especially as tensions with China escalate.

However, although the White House decree does not explicitly name China, it has highlighted the growing global chip shortage problem, in the wake of Covid-19. With the chip shortage, automakers in several parts of the United States have been forced to cut jobs and working hours for workers, further hurting an economy battered by the pandemic.

As a result, General Motors Co. was forced to shut down production at its three North American plants, and Ford Motor Co. envisioned a 20 percent drop in production in the near term. For the auto sector alone, the chip shortage could lead to a $ 61 billion hole.

Bidens’ 100-day review of U.S. supply chains also covered semiconductors, large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, as well as strategic minerals such as rare earths used in batteries. rechargeable for electric and hybrid cars, advanced ceramics, computer devices and many other electronic devices. .

What makes semiconductors so critical is that they are indispensable to most common devices. Also called integrated circuits (ICs) or microchips, these are made of pure elements, mainly silicon or germanium. They are essential in the manufacture of electronic devices which include smartphones, radios, televisions, computers, etc.

In terms of global semiconductor sales, the industry grew from $ 150 billion in 1999 to $ 250 billion in 2010 and $ 468.8 billion in 2018. However, the outlook for 2019 was negative for the former. times in ten years.

In 2019, semiconductors worth $ 136 billion were used for communications devices, $ 117.3 billion for computing devices, $ 54.7 billion for consumer devices such as routers , switches, etc., $ 50.2 billion for cars, $ 48.9 billion for industrial equipment and only $ 5.2 billion for government purposes. .

Globally, communications and computing devices account for over 60% of the demand for semiconductors. However, the pandemic has caused a deficit in semiconductor manufacturing and, complemented by mounting tensions between the United States and China, it has exposed flaws in global supply chains and manufacturing in the West.

In 2020, the demand for these communication and computing devices increased as more and more people started working from home. What complicated matters were the drastic cuts implemented by auto and electronics manufacturers in the early days of the pandemic, anticipating a drop in demand and then a sudden spike in demand within months. , leaving chipmakers with more demand for the supply.

So, Bidens’ executive order went beyond the auto industry, as the chip shortage could have a domino effect on the electronics industry, especially when 5G-ready smartphones drive up demand for semiconductors. In addition, they are essential for emerging markets which include artificial intelligence, quantum computing, wireless networks, smart cities, etc.

However, for the United States, which is trying to play the catch-up game with its partners in Asia, the problems are numerous, especially the reduced production capacity.

Today, US chip companies rely on international partners to meet their demands. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association report on State of the US Semiconductor Industry, the United States remains the world leader in semiconductor design and research and development, but the majority of chip manufacturing now takes place in Asia.

For 2019, in terms of global sales market share, the United States dominated with 47%, followed by South Korea with 19%, while only 10% of sales came from Europe, 6% from Taiwan, which is home to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. (TSMC) and 5 percent from China. However, only 12 percent of the chips are made in the United States.

However, the United States leads only in logic and analog semiconductors. For memory and discrete semiconductors, the US market share is only 23 percent for both. For memory semiconductors, South Korea leads the way with a 65% market share, and for discrete semiconductors, Europe has the largest market share with 42%.

The challenge for the United States, given its limited manufacturing capacity, is one of chip design innovation that depends on the most advanced manufacturing technologies available. The most advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies and facilities, called fabs, are called 5 nanometers, referring to the process, not a characteristic. The smaller the nanometer reading, the more transistors per square millimeter and the more advanced the manufacturing process.

Taiwan and Samsung in South Korea are already developing 3-nanometer factories. TSMC, in late 2020, announced that production at its new 3-nanometer factory in Taipei would begin in the first half of 2022. However, in the United States, Intel announced that its 7-nanometer manufacturing would not begin manufacturing until the start of 2023, leaving the United States languishing in the race to create the most advanced chips.

Faced with a constant threat from Beijing, Taiwan, as a potential choke point in a US-China conflict, poses another problem for Biden and industries in the United States.

However, there is some hope for the United States here. In May 2020, TSMC announced plans to invest $ 12 billion in a manufacturing facility in Arizona. However, in terms of operational capacity, it would be smaller than its facilities in Taiwan and China.

Production at this factory is expected to start from 2024, with a focus on 5-nanometer factories and 3-nanometer factories in the future to meet the growing needs of Apple and Intel. Samsung is also expected to invest $ 10 billion in a manufacturing plant in Texas.

However, the United States is expected to do much more than a few scattered success stories to catch up with its Asian counterparts in semiconductor manufacturing. In 2019, the six new semiconductor factories opened outside the United States, including four in China.

For 2019-30, projections suggest a greater share of manufacturing for China, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore, while forecasting a decline in the global share of the United States.

Bidens’ executive order to review supply chains is a small step in the right direction, but what the United States needs right now is a giant leap to be aatmanirbhar in the field. semiconductors.