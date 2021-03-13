Results of the Icelandic Stock Exchange Annual General Meeting: ICEAIR





a) Annual accounts (heading 2)



The board of directors proposed to the annual general meeting to approve the annual accounts of the company for 2020.



b) Dividend payments (item 2)

The Board of Directors has proposed to the Ordinary General Meeting not to pay a dividend for the 2020 financial year.



c) Remuneration of board members (point 3)

The board of directors proposed to the annual general meeting that the remuneration of the members of the board and sub-committees be the same as last year: each board member will receive 330,000 ISK per month, the chairman will receive 660,000 ISK per month, The Vice-Chairman will receive 495,000 ISK per month, Sub-committee members will receive 120,000 ISK, the Chairman of the Audit Committee will receive 275,000 ISK per month and the Chairman of the Compensation Committee 150,000 ISK per month. The Board of Directors will decide on the remuneration of the members appointed by the shareholders to the Nomination Committee. Compensation will be paid on an hourly basis. d) Remuneration policy (point 4)

The Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting that the current Remuneration Policy be accepted without any modification. e) Election of the board of directors (point 6) Eight people have declared their candidacy for the board of directors. The following candidates were elected to the Board of Directors: Gumundur Hafsteinsson

John F. Thomas

Nina Jonsson

Svafa Grnfeldt

lfar Steindrsson The board met and elected lfar Steindrsson as chairman of the board and Svafa Grnfeldt as vice chairman. F) Auditors (Point 7)

The board of directors proposes to the annual general meeting that KPMG hf. will be the Companys auditors.



g) Election of two members of the nomination committee

As only two nominations were declared, the following candidates were elected to the Nominations Committee without a vote at the meeting: Helga rnadttir Hjrleifur Plsson Purchase of own shares (item 9) The Icelandair Group Board of Directors has proposed at the Annual General Meeting that the company be allowed to purchase up to 10% of its own shares within the next 18 months in accordance with Section 55 of the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995 in order to establish a market making agreement for the issued shares of the Company or to set up a formal buyback program. It is not permitted to buy such shares at a rate higher than the last spot market rate or the highest bid in the trading system of a regulated market where the shares are traded. Such purchases are, however, permitted if they are executed by a market maker in accordance with Article 116 of the Securities Trading Act or in accordance with point 1, paragraph 3, article 115, and paragraph 2, article 119 of the Law on securities transactions and regulations implemented on the basis of Articles 118 and 131 of the same law. Further information:

Investors: ris Hulda risdttir, Director of Investor Relations, [email protected]

Media: sds r Ptursdttir, communications director, [email protected] remuneration-policy-2021

Icelandair Group hf – AGM Minutes – 12.03.2021

