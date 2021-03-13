US names five Chinese companies threatening national security





The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday named five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security.

Image Credit: REUTERS

Washington: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law to protect US communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. A 2019 law requires the FCC to identify companies producing telecommunications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States. FCC Acting President Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement: This list provides helpful advice that will ensure that as next-generation networks are built across the country they don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. or do not use any equipment or services that will pose a threat to US national security or the safety and security of Americans. The 2019 law used criteria from a defense licensing bill that previously identified the five Chinese companies. In August 2020, the U.S. government issued regulations prohibiting agencies from purchasing goods or services from any of China’s five companies. In 2019, the United States put Huawei, Hikvision, and other companies on their economic blacklist. Last year, the FCC named Huawei and ZTE a threat to the national security of communications networks – a statement prohibiting U.S. companies from tapping into an $ 8.3 billion government fund to buy equipment from businesses. In February, Huawei challenged the statement in a petition filed with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Huawei declined to comment on the new FCC designation on Friday. Hikvision said on Friday night that he strongly opposed the FCC’s move and weighed all options on how best to deal with the unfounded designation. Hikvision is not on a list for next generation networks. The other three companies did not comment or could not be reached for comment. In December, the FCC finalized rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to tear up and replace that equipment. He created a rebate program for this effort, and U.S. lawmakers in December approved $ 1.9 billion to fund the program.

