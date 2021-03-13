Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC regulations

Bloomberg

Shopkeeper arrested as WallStreetBets phenomenon resonates in Japan

(Bloomberg) – A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts its position on social media, and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes on the moon – before it crashes on earth. It’s a story all too familiar to anyone looking at the market in 2021, but it wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018, it was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader, nicknamed Tonpin, was betting on a small die and precision mold maker called Nichidai Corp. and was broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has over 55,000 followers. The stock rose more than six-fold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former fund manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to the Japanese. media reports. He was not arrested for talking about the rise in stocks on Twitter, but because he was suspected of trying to keep the stock price low – even if the margin trading restrictions would be. deleted which, when that happened, sent stocks soaring to new heights. This incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. This could pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent U.S. meme stock rally, such as Reddit forum users WallStreetBets. Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s unclear if it will be. And while no one is suggesting that U.S. traders used tactics similar to what they would have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a top social media investor. While you are in the public spotlight, you may also be in the crosshairs of regulators. Everyone is going to be in suspense, Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo, said on Twitter, where he counts. nearly 100,000 subscribers. People don’t know what is right and what is wrong, he says. People don’t know the rules, and direct Twitter calls and messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Procuratorate declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, the watchdog of the Japanese market, was not immediately available for comment. Prosecutors did not say whether the men admitted or denied the charges, according to local media. A regulatory record shows that Yamadas first disclosed the purchase of Nichidai shares on December 8, 2017 and that he gradually increased its participation. By the time he first tweeted about it on February 1 of the following year, stocks had nearly tripled. In March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below market price just before the close, media reported. reports. Their intention was to keep the stock price below a certain level to ensure that restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, according to the reports. The stock was released from the measures and jumped 18% on March 12 on its next trade. In a March 10 tweet, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai’s trades just before the trade. fence, although it is not clear. If those were his trades. Separated from his arrest, Yamada has had numerous clashes on Twitter over the years over his talks about his investments. Authorities need to put in place regulations, Soichiro Iwamoto, longtime trader whose the firm advises new investors, said in an interview, speaking about the practice of talking about stocks on social media. Akira Katayama, a day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest. Japanese retail investors have been recommending thousands of sparsely traded stocks to countries online for more than a decade, starting with popular bulletin boards in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform of these last years. be known as locust lords to attract a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the last of the Lords to be silent in June, when he said he was taking a hiatus from Twitter after his account was briefly locked out. Mysterious Twitter user drawing a swarm of Japanese traders Yamada worked at two funds linked to the Chinese government before stepping down as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He split opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with staunch followers emulating his trades and others accusing him of being a manipulator, using his influence to inflate stocks before throwing them away. someone else, he said last year, brushing aside his criticism. Followers may have to wait to know the fate of Yamadas. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for up to 23 days before charges are laid, while many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss the actions are moving from Twitter to other places, including apps. encrypted mailboxes such as Line and newer. platforms like Clubhouse, according to investor Agari. This makes monitoring more difficult for regulators, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy is lost in translation for Japanese traders. If the Japanese experience is anything to follow, any regulatory action could be a long time coming, if it comes to fruition at all. It has been going on for over a decade, back in the days when people used notice boards. said Agari. retail investors who talk about stocks online. America is starting to look like Japan. (Updates include more details)