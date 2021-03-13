Latest: 5 EU countries seek vaccine distribution talks

The letter claimed that if this system were to continue, it would continue to create and exacerbate huge disparities between member states by this summer.

Officials elsewhere noted that countries wanted different amounts of various vaccines and had not always absorbed their full allocation.

Austria’s health ministry, led by junior coalition partner Kurz, was among those rejecting Kurz’s criticism. Oe1 radio reported that its secretary general, Ines Stilling, said negotiations over vaccine distribution had been balanced and transparent.

Biden increases US vaccine stocks as the world waits

IRS announces new round of COVID relief payments en route

Most of California to reopen as vaccine eligibility widens

COVID-19 deaths down but Americans must remain vigilant

Follow the hotspot pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

HERES WHAT ELSE HAPPENS:

AMMAN Jordan became the first country in the Middle East to receive coronavirus vaccines as part of the global COVAX initiative.

A plane carrying 144,000 shots of AstraZeneca vaccine touched down at Ammans airport on Friday evening and was greeted by representatives of agencies supporting the COVAX program of the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the Union European.

The COVAX alliance aims to share COVID-19 vaccines with more than 90 low- and middle-income countries. However, the program faces delays, underfunding and limited supply.

The EU has allocated 8 million euros to support the purchase of vaccines by the Jordans. A second shipment of COVAX is expected in April.

Jordan launched its vaccination campaign in mid-January with the intention of vaccinating more than 4 million inhabitants by 2021, according to the Minister of Health Nathir Obeidat.

The kingdom, home to nearly 10 million people, has approved five types of vaccines, including Russian and Chinese vaccines. The vaccination campaign is also targeting some of the 650,000 Syrian refugees.

The country is struggling to contain the surge in infections. It has reported over 465,000 cases and over 5,200 deaths.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan health officials announced on Saturday that they will continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine and that health workers have started immunizing people over 60.

Sri Lanka has so far received 1.264 million doses of the vaccine and as of Saturday 760,765 Sri Lankans had received an injection.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday it continued to use the AstraZeneca vaccine despite its suspension in some countries, including Denmark.

According to Minister of State Channa Jayasumana, who oversees the production, supply and regulation of pharmaceuticals, Sri Lanka has yet to make a decision to suspend the vaccine.

Sri Lanka received 500,000 doses of vaccine from India as a donation, while the island nation again purchased the same number from the Serum Institute of India. He received an additional 264,000 doses from the COVAX facility.

Sri Lanka also plans to purchase some 13 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine directly.

Sri Lanka’s total number of positive cases on Saturday stood at 87,285, with 525 deaths.

RENO, Nevada Health officials have confirmed the first case in northern Nevada of a variant of COVID-19 that originated in the UK, and they are trying to determine if the infection linked to a large gathering in County of Washoe may have spread to others.

At least eight cases linked to the British variant have already been confirmed in southern Nevada. The first was in the Las Vegas area at the end of January.

The new confirmed case in Washoe County, which includes Reno and Sparks, involves a woman in her 30s whose infection is linked to a gathering of more than 60 people from several states, the official said on Friday. County Health District, Kevin Dick.

Seventeen more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the same event, although not all of those who tested positive are from Washoe County and it is not yet known whether they are infected with the UK variant, said Dick.

Further genomic sequencing is underway, but many specimens are not available for genomic sequencing, he said.

ISLAMABAD The provincial government of Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, has announced the closure of 15 famous shrines, including that of the Sufi saint known as Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore, amid the third wave of the coronavirus.

Federal authorities earlier announced the closure of educational establishments for two weeks in seven towns in the Punjab and some in the northwest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan has reported 602,536 cases, including 13,476 deaths.

WASHINGTON U.S. health officials are warning medical professionals of the risk of false positives with widely used lab test for COVID-19 and influenza.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert on Friday for healthcare facilities using the Cobas Roches test for coronavirus and seasonal flu. The agency has warned that problems with the test processing tubes could lead to a false diagnosis in people who are not actually infected.

The Roches test system is widely used to screen large batches of patient samples in hospitals and laboratories.

The FDA recommends that health care workers test samples multiple times to ensure accuracy. If the test gives conflicting results, it may indicate a problem and use should be discontinued, the agency said.

LAS VEGAS – The top Nevadas coronavirus official has not guaranteed the state can meet President Joe Bidens’ goal of providing a vaccination for every adult who wants to be vaccinated before May 1, but he said that it gave everyone something to work on.

COVID-19 task force leader Caleb Cage says it all depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new deaths from COVID-19 were reported statewide on Friday, bringing the Nevada pandemic total to nearly 5,100.

The statewide case count is approaching 300,000, while Nevada has also surpassed the 575,000 vaccine launch mark.

State officials say nearly 324,000 Nevadans, or more than 10% of the state’s population, are now fully vaccinated.

DES MOINES, Iowa More than a million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, even as skilled residents struggle to make an appointment for a vaccine.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday that Iowa administered 1.03 million doses.

This milestone reflects a significant increase in vaccine supplies, but it is unclear how the state will handle the growing demand as more adults become eligible in the coming months. Iowa does not have a centralized system for people to get an appointment for a vaccine.

Governor Kim Reynolds has rejected an early plan to pay Microsoft to implement a statewide registration and appointment scheduling program. Instead, the state has set up a website that offers information on where to get the vaccine, but leaves the planning to individuals.

President Joe Biden said Thursday evening that he expects the country to have an adequate supply of vaccines by May 1 so anyone who wants a vaccine can make an appointment. Reynolds said Iowa could exceed that deadline if vaccine supply increases and remains stable.

It is not clear if Iowa is ready to handle such a volume of people when there already appears to be a bottleneck in setting up dates.

WASHINGTON Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx joins the George W. Bush Institute as Principal Investigator.

Birx, who was called upon by former Vice President Mike Pence to handle the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, clashed with President Donald Trump and other officials who decided to put aside the science and promote the reopening of the country. Birx, who was initially interested in a job in the Biden administration, has been criticized for not speaking out more vigorously against the directions of the former presidents.

Former US Global AIDS Coordinator Birx previously oversaw the Presidents ‘Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and led governments’ engagement with international partners to tackle other communicable diseases.

Birx will work on the institutes’ public health work, as well as political efforts to study how to best position our country to address health disparities in the future based on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO – California announced Friday that it has given 2 million doses of the vaccine to people living in vulnerable, low-income zip codes.

This will allow counties to reopen activities such as indoor dining and indoor gymnasiums with reduced capacity more quickly.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that he would reserve 40% of vaccines for residents of some 400 postcodes the state considers most vulnerable. This is about binding reopening standards to ensure that those most affected by the pandemic are protected from the virus.

By hitting the 2 million mark, the state will reassess counties and allow them to go red within 48 hours instead of waiting until Tuesday.

Los Angeles County, the most populous country with 10 million people, said as soon as possible it would allow museums, gyms, movie theaters and restaurants to open indoors to a limited capacity. is Monday.