



Amazon Won’t Sell Books Showing LGBTQ + Identities As Mental Illnesses Company declares policy in response to investigation by several Republican senators into recent book withdrawal by conservative author

Amazon Corporate Logistics Center in Boves, France. Amazon is the largest book retailer in the United States, absorbing 53% of all books sold. Amazon.com Inc. said it recently pulled a three-year-old book on transgender issues from its platforms because it decided not to sell books featuring transgender identities and other gender identities as illnesses. mental. The company explained its decision Thursday in a letter to Republican Senators Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana and Josh Hawley of Missouri, which was reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. Senators wrote to CEO Jeff Bezos last month asking him to explain why “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” was no longer available on Amazon or its Kindle and Audible platforms. “Regarding your specific question on When Harry Became Sally, we have chosen not to sell any books that present LGBTQ + identity as a mental illness,” Amazon said in the letter, which was signed by Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy at Amazon, referring to sexual identities that include lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgendered, among others. “When Harry Became Sally,” written by conservative scholar Ryan T. Anderson, was published in February 2018. The book focuses on a variety of issues, including gender identity. “Everyone agrees that gender dysphoria is a serious illness that causes great suffering,” said Mr. Anderson and Roger Kimball, publisher of Encounter Books, the New York-based nonprofit, on Thursday. who published the book, in a statement Thursday in response to Amazon’s letter. . “There is a debate, however, which Amazon is seeking to shut down, over how best to treat patients with gender dysphoria,” they added, calling their book an “important contribution” to that conversation. “Amazon uses its enormous power to distort the market for ideas and deceive its own customers in the process,” they said. Amazon’s move comes as the country’s biggest tech platforms come under increased scrutiny over the decisions they make about acceptable content. Senators, in their February 24 letter, called Amazon’s decision to withdraw the book a “signal to conservative Americans that their views are not welcome on its platforms.” The four senators could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. The senators in their letter also asked Mr Bezos if Amazon had changed its content guidelines since 2018. In Thursday’s response, the company said it had indeed changed its guidelines since this year, without providing more information. details. Amazon said it provides its customers “access to a variety of perspectives, including books that some customers might find offensive.” “That said, we reserve the right not to sell certain content,” wrote Amazon’s Huseman. “All retailers decide which selection they choose to offer, just like us.” Amazon is the nation’s leading book retailer, accounting for 53% of all books sold in the United States and 80% of all e-books, according to recent 30-day sales data from Codex Group LLC, a research company in the United States. ‘audience of books. Removing a title from the Amazon platform can have a significant impact on its performance.

