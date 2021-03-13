Nest pension plan embarks on $ 1.4 billion green energy





Nest, the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme with 10 million members, has embarked on a £ 1.4 billion green energy campaign after entering into an infrastructure partnership with an initial value of £ 250million with Octopus Renewables, a specialist clean energy supplier. Pension funds around the world are facing increasing demands from environmentally conscious young savers to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future. Nest’s move precedes the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this year, where new proposals to reduce catastrophic global warming will be debated. Nest, which already manages over £ 16bn of retirement savings in the UK, will invest directly in onshore wind and solar projects in the UK and Europe as part of its goal of becoming a net zero emission program by 2050 at the latest. “Investing in UK green energy means our members will invest in projects they can see and touch, a tangible connection to their pensions and a way out of the climate crisis,” said Mark Fawcett, chief investment officer at Nest. He is in the process of finalizing a pair of additional clean energy infrastructure mandates with two asset managers expected to be announced shortly. Nest’s investment in green energy could reach £ 2 billion by the end of the decade, depending on the pace of new inflows from program members and growing demand for renewables. “Each new renewable energy project offers greater energy security, increases potential returns and helps tackle the climate emergency,” said Fawcett. Octopus is one of the largest renewable energy infrastructure developers in Europe with a portfolio of solar, wind and biomass projects worth over £ 3 billion. “Pension funds and their members have a vital role to play in the fight against climate change,” said Chris Hulatt, co-founder of Octopus. “There is a real opportunity here to contribute to the energy transition, to achieve the net zero carbon goals and to shape the green economy.” Renewables contributed 40.2% of total UK electricity production in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 42.5% supplied by fossil fuels, almost all of which came from gas. The UK government announced a 10-point green industrial revolution plan in November that will mobilize £ 12 billion in public investment with the aim of attracting three times as much capital from private sector sources. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to quadruple the UK’s offshore wind power generation capacity by 2030 as part of his ‘build back better’ proposals after the coronavirus pandemic. Fawcett said millions of UK savers want to “play their part” in the Green Industrial Revolution. He rejected any suggestion that Nest faced pressure from the government to help fund its post-pandemic recovery plans. “There was no pressure from the government. Clean energy will benefit all of our members and we hope this initiative will encourage other pension plans to follow, ”he said. A survey of 1,183 retirement savers conducted by YouGov in July found that nearly two-thirds of respondents believed their retirement plans should invest in ways that reduce the adverse effects of climate change.

