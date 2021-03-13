China’s debt-fueled youth spending spree throws toll

Chinese regulators trying to curb Ant Group Co. and a burgeoning online lending industry have one goal in mind: the excessive and debt-fueled lifestyles of the country’s youth.

Ahead of last year’s coronavirus pandemic, a new generation of tech-savvy and free-spending citizens helped increase consumption, a growing engine of China’s economy.

Many used short-term loans to pay for expenses such as high-profile cosmetics, electronic gadgets, and expensive restaurant meals. They found the credit easy to obtain, thanks to Ant and other Chinese fintech companies that provided unsecured loans to millions of people who did not have a bank-issued credit card. In 2019, online loans accounted for up to half of short-term consumer loans in China, according to estimates by Fitch Ratings.

Now, new financial regulations are forcing lenders to reassess their business strategies and have sparked reflection on the American-style borrowing and spending habits of China’s youth. From 2022, Ant and his peers will need to fund at least 30% of the loans they make with banks, a rule designed to put more risk on online lenders.

In recent weeks, a popular Chinese social media campaign dubbed the coming metaphor for becoming debt free has gained momentum, with people sharing their experiences and regrets about overspending and borrowing.

On the Weibo and Xiaohongshu microblogging site, another popular social media platform, people posted photos of shredded credit cards and screenshots that show them closing their online credit facilities. Some have described how to get out of debt by reducing daily expenses and avoiding unnecessary purchases.

A top-down crackdown on overspending has sparked national introspection, said Daniel Zhi, a partner at KPMG China who heads its financial strategy advisory department, adding that the regulatory move has put a damper on the entire lending industry in line.

In November, a day before the original public offering of the blockbuster Ants was withdrawn, a column from an official in a division of China’s banking and insurance regulator said that while consumption is a mainstay of l The Chinese economy, financial institutions and financial technology companies must act responsibly to protect the rights and interests of their consumers.

The official, Guo Wuping, said fintech companies allow people to borrow excessively, which has caused some low-income people and some young people to fall into debt traps. He described Ants Huabei’s virtual line of credit service as inclusive but not supportive because some associated fees were higher than what banks charge on credit cards. Ant declined to comment.

Other Chinese state media have also criticized fintech platforms for encouraging young people to overspend. Last month, a report from China’s central bank said the country was trying to increase domestic consumption without relying on consumer debt. Default rates for short-term loans have been low, but officials are concerned about the risks that could arise if excessive borrowing is not reduced.

Ant, which is controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, is China’s largest provider of online short-term consumer loans. The owner of the popular payment app Alipay had the equivalent of $ 267 billion in consumer loans outstanding in June, accounting for nearly a fifth of China’s total short-term household debt.

Huabei and Jiebeimeaning Ant Personal Loan Services Just Spend and Borrow were used by around half a billion Chinese citizens in the 12 months leading up to June alone. Most of the funding was provided by over 100 banks and other commercial lenders with which Ant is a partner.

Mona Wang, a 27-year-old who works in the financial sector in the central city of Xian, said that at the end of last year, she owed the equivalent of more than $ 15,000 to various lenders and banks. online, including Ants Huabei and credit card issuers. The debt, which was about 15 times her usual monthly income, was largely the result of her spending on Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and other branded items, she said.

A few months ago, during Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The annual Singles Day online shopping festival, Ms. Wang said, used Huabei to splurge on items such as fiery Moutai liquor bottles, Lululemon yoga clothes, a Dyson hair dryer and a vacuum. They looked like bargains you should not miss, she said.

Ms. Wang said that she later realized that she had overworked her finances and had sleepless nights. Fortunately, she said, a bounty she received in February has helped her pay off half of the debt, and she is now trying to carefully manage her spending to pay off the rest.

Ant and his peers ran ads that encouraged liberal spending behavior. A promotion of Huabei, which aired last October, featured a 37-year-old construction worker taking his daughter to a fancy restaurant for her birthday. Another showed a delivery guy who used Huabei to buy a saxophone with the words, don’t skimp on the things you like.

Ant declined to comment on the ads. Since the IPO’s withdrawal, the company and its senior officials have said they are adjusting their business and Ant has made changes to the way it lends. In December, the company said it had lowered credit limits for some young borrowers to promote more rational spending habits, without providing details.

On Friday, Ant presented a framework on how he would self-regulate his various digital finance activities. As part of this, the company said it will lend responsibly and will not provide loans to young and low-income borrowers beyond what is needed to cover their basic living expenses.

Yuzhang Wang, 26, said his credit limit in Huabei was recently reduced to the equivalent of about $ 2,500 from more than $ 4,600. Mr. Wang lost his job last year at a vocational training institute in Beijing and fell behind on more than $ 30,000 in debt he had accumulated, including from Huabei, on expenses such as Gucci accessories. and Versace, iPhones and expensive dinners. He said debt collectors called him and his family, threatening legal action.

Mr. Wang has returned to his hometown, where he juggles working in a factory, driving for a transport company, and arranging weddings. He also resold some online purchases. He managed to reduce his debt by two-thirds.

Economists say they don’t expect China’s decline in online lending to dampen overall consumer spending significantly, given its importance to the economy.

Consumption may suffer if online lending channels are tightened and if Beijing prioritizes curbing short-term financial risks, said Aidan Yao, senior emerging Asia economist at AXA Investment Managers. However, he said Beijing wanted to maintain economic growth and therefore would not go so far as to severely limit consumption.

Katie Chen, a Fitch director covering non-bank financial institutions in China, said regulators don’t want to wipe out the entire online lending industry: instead they want to make sure online lenders don’t take out loans. excessive risks that could threaten the stability of the financial system.

—Serena Ng contributed to this article.

