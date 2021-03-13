San Diego area moves closer to less restrictive COVID status





26 total views REGION The state has delivered 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its hardest-hit communities, the California Department of Public Health announced today, meaning it is almost assured that the County of San Diego will enter the least restrictive red level of the four states. plan to reopen on several levels on Wednesday. Once this measure of equity is achieved, the previously announced update of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy to reflect progress in vaccine delivery comes into effect. The change will move the thresholds for master plan levels to allow for slightly higher case rates per 100,000 population once new inoculations have taken place in communities that suffer the most, allowing counties to move to less restrictive levels. . California is doubling down on its mission to make fairness a top priority as we continue to get COVID-19 doses into the arms of all Californians in the safest and fastest way possible, Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. Focusing on the people who have been hit hardest by this pandemic is the right thing to do and also ensures that we have the greatest impact on reducing transmission, protecting our health care system and rescuing lives. As a result of this change, unless there is a massive spike in cases over the weekend, San Diego County will report fewer than 10 new daily cases per 100,000 on Tuesday, which will bring the county in the red level and its limited allowance of meals inside. , gymnasiums, cinemas and other shops and services on Wednesday mornings. As of Friday evening, public health officials reported 362 new local COVID-19 infections and 12 other deaths from the disease, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 264,889 and the number of deaths to 3,434. On Monday, vaccine eligibility will be extended again, this time to people with underlying health conditions, subject to vaccine availability. A total of 678,267 people, or 25.2% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16, received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines and 385,938 people, or 14.4%, were fully vaccinated. Due to vaccine shortages, a super vaccination site at Del Mar Exhibition Center will be closed until Sunday, officials informed. It is scheduled to reopen on Monday. Patients who had appointments during one of the three closed days are automatically deferred via the online appointment booking system MyTurn. Current medical guidelines suggest that patients can wait up to six weeks between doses of the vaccine without losing any effectiveness.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos