Bank of America declares preferred share dividends





Bloomberg US debt rout sparks search for new havens that ends in China (Bloomberg) – An upstart contender for U.S. Treasuries has emerged in the wake of the vicious debt rout of the past few months. Chinese government bonds have defied turmoil in peers from Australia to Europe , providing a port in the global reflation storm. JPMorgan Asset Management and Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC are among those who now see them emulating the resilience that has given US government debt the status of the world’s safest asset in times of crisis. basis point range over the past month, even as price swings in the rest of the bond world have broken out. While this doesn’t automatically make Chinese bonds the go-to bulwark against volatility, it does help explain why a market once closed to most international investors is emerging as a shock absorber in wild pandemic trading. Seen now, it’s a good place to keep your cash, said Arjun Vij, who co-manages JPMorgan Asset Managements $ 1.6 billion Global Bond Fund. Chinese government bonds are as good an asset as US Treasuries when looking at long-term correlations to global equities. Chinese debt as a viable asset class for billions of dollars in savings is controversial, given liquidity and affordability issues as well as currency risk. But since it’s only very weakly correlated with other bond markets, it’s a nifty hedge, the thought goes, especially when the world’s other biggest bond markets are hit in tandem. the correlation between a gauge of China’s debt and a larger Bloomberg Barclays global aggregate was close to zero during the rout two weeks ago. The relationship is now only 0.2, where a reading of 1 would indicate both hand-to-hand movements and zero means there is no correlation, following a similar pattern during the pandemic crisis of last March, when the market was extremely stable, defying the storm on US Treasuries. On Friday, the yield on 10-year US bonds jumped to 1.61%, approaching the highest level in over a year. foundation of the ubiquitous 60/40 portfolio. It also comes as investors begin to ask serious questions about the plumbing of the Treasury market amid the recent volatility. The role of treasurers as a safe haven is no longer there, said Tracy Chen, manager of the Treasury. Philadelphia-based portfolio at Brandywine Global, which bought from the Chinese. debt for the first time last year. It is increasingly possible to use Chinese bonds as an alternative. China was the first major economy to emerge from the pandemic. As a result, yields there had already reached levels last seen before the crisis, something bond investors across the world are just beginning to struggle with. At 3.25%, the yield of the Chinese 10-year bond now exceeds its main competitors. According to EPFR Global, Chinese bond funds recorded inflows of $ 420 million in the week of March 10, even as investors reduced their holdings in emerging markets to their minimum in nearly a year. Foreign investors bought 93.6 billion yuan ($ 14.4 billion) of Chinese debt in February, after adding positions at a record pace the previous month, helped by the addition of Chinese government bonds and political banks. From a relative value perspective, all the stars are aligned, said Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management in London which is overweight Chinese debt. not only low returns from emerging markets, but also from global markets to China. Still, there are many risks that can throw a wrench in trading. China is seeking to curb the rapid rise in its financial debt, which means the central bank could increase borrowing costs. The debt market has long been criticized for its low liquidity, as local lenders hold the majority of bonds and do not actively trade them Last Friday, a normally lackluster Chinese bank bond jumped more than 200%, taking the yield to minus 14% by closing. Although the decision was overturned on Monday, concern over what happened will persist. China has a lot of work to do in terms of strengthening liquidity for investors and building a financial infrastructure to enable investors. people to make futures contracts, said Brandywine Globals Chen. the question of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China which could spill over into the financial sphere, despite the optimism that relations would improve under President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, domestic capital controls make it an uneven playing field for foreign investors. To enter the market, international funds have to go through rounds of paperwork. Once there, they must navigate local tax policy and do not resort to hedging tools. The central bank also maintains a strong hold over the currency and can often dictate its direction. In contrast, the $ 21 trillion treasury market is still the deepest in the world, with nearly $ 3 trillion changing hands every week. on average over the past year. It serves as a risk-free benchmark rate for assets of all kinds. All of this means it’s in a class of its own: despite the limitations, foreign investors are willing to make sacrifices to get their hands on Chinese debt. bond for Asia-Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong. This is the most significant change in the financial markets in the life of anybodys. (Add Treasury movement to seventh paragraph.)

