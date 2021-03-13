Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation announces separate trading of its Series A common shares and redeemable warrants effective March 15, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: LMACU) (LMAC) today announced that as of March 15, 2021, holders of units sold as part of LMAC’s initial public offering of 57,500,000 units completed on January 26, 2021 may elect to trade separately the Series A common shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol LMACU, and the Series A common shares and separate redeemable warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols LMACA and LMACW, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should request their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent for LMACs, to separate the units into Series A common shares and redeemable warrants.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification. under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions.
The offer of these securities has only been made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Initial Offer by LMAC can be obtained free of charge by visiting Edgar on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by phone at (800) 831-9146; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Phone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: [email protected]; or Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, attention Prospectus, by calling (866) 471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny @ ny .email.gs.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the trading on the Nasdaq of the shares and warrants underlying the units. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and LMAC expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in expectations of LMAC in this regard. or any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of LMAC, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the LMAC registration statement on Form S-1 and the related prospectus. LMAC’s initial public offering.
About Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation
Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (LMAC) is a newly incorporated blank check company for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or business combination similar with one or more companies. LMAC intends to seek a target in the media, digital media, music, entertainment, communications, telecommunications and technology sectors. The sponsor of LMAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty Media), owns a 20% stake in LMAC which is attributed to the follow-up share of Liberty Medias Formula One Group (Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK).