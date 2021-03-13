Soaring yields keep U.S. equity ETFs in check





US markets and exchange-traded funds were mixed, as cyclical sectors took the lead while high-growth stocks took another hit as rising bond yields reignited inflation fears. Wednesday, theInvesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) was down 1.1%, ETF SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEArca: DIA) gained 0.7% and IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: IVV) was 0.1% lower. Despite the pullback, the major Wall Street indices were on pace with their best out of six weekly gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average heading for its fifth straight record after the signing of the latest U.S. stimulus package, and data supported l improved economic outlook. . I expect a very robust recovery here in the near term, said Dev Kantesaria, Managing Partner at Valley Forge Capital Management, at the the Wall Street newspaper. I think it’s going to happen faster and harder than most people imagine. At the same time, rising US bond yields have added to fears of a sudden reduction in Federal Reserve monetary stimulus as a preventative measure for a potentially overheating economy, which has weighed on US markets in recent years. weeks. We’re back to the idea that more growth is more inflation, and investors are a little nervous about current levels of return, which are affecting tech stocks, Victoria Fernandez, chief strategist of the Reuters, told Reuters. market at Crossmark Global Investments. It all depends on the pace of growth in yields, and the market appears to be comfortable with another 10-20 basis point jump from the benchmark yield if supported by strong data that shows an economic recovery. The acceleration of vaccine distributions and fiscal stimulus have also added to concerns about mounting inflationary pressures despite the Fed’s assurances that it will maintain its accommodative policies. The big picture is that vaccines will create a lasting reopening. That’s what the market is reacting to, David Stubbs, global head of investment strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank, told the WSJ. You are witnessing a rapid reassessment of the macro environment. For more news, information and strategy, visit the Equity ETF channel.

