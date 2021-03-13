GE Stock could climb on AerCap deal

Text size





These reports, extracted and edited by Barrons, were recently published by investment and research firms. The reports are a sample of analysts’ thinking; they should not be taken as the views or recommendations of Barrons. Some of the reporters have provided, or hope to provide, investment banking or other services to the companies analyzed.

General Electric



GE-NYSE

Surpass Price $ 13.25 on March 10

by RBC Capital Markets

GE hosted its 2021 outlook call on March 10. The guidance has been reaffirmed and the assumptions at the segment level seem reasonable / well supported to us. The stated long-term goals indicate that GE’s multi-year turnaround is on track. The company also announced an innovative combination of GE Capital Aviation Services with



AerCap,



where GE will receive $ 30 billion in revenue while retaining a 46% stake. This structure will allow GE to participate in the expected rebound in commercial aviation financing, with phased exit options. We attribute the March 10 sell-off mainly to profit taking after the GE rally. Notably, General Electric bonds traded between 10 and 12 basis points [each equal to 1/100th of a percentage point] tighter on March 10, indicating that the fixed income market liked the news. We are increasing our 2022 profit estimate by five cents, to 50 cents per share, and our share price target of $ 2, to $ 15.

The



Hartford Financial



HIG-NYSE Service Group

Outperform the price of $ 54.71 on March 10

by Raymond James

We are revising our estimates to take into account losses from winter storm Uri. Catastrophe modeling companies estimate insured industrial losses from the storm at $ 10 billion to $ 18 billion. Although the company is exposed, it has significant catastrophe reinsurance, with retention estimated at around $ 150 million. The company suffered catastrophic losses of $ 137 million in its business segment and $ 38 million in its personal segment as a result of Hurricane Harvey in the third quarter of 2017.

We are lowering our estimates to reflect our estimate of first quarter catastrophic claims of about $ 167 million, or about 40 cents per share. The Hartford has a habit of outperforming its peers during tough commercial line markets, posting above-average return on equity 73% of the time. Its stock trades at a considerable discount compared to its peers. Our target price for the stocks is $ 60.

ABM Industries



ABM-NYSE

Hold Price $ 47.34 on March 9

by Maxim Group

Yesterday, ABM [which provides commercial cleaning and disinfecting services] reported revenue of $ 1.49 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, higher than our forecast of $ 1.44 billion and the consensus of $ 1.48 billion. Operating profit was $ 1.01 per share, up 169% year over year, driven by demand for higher margin intensive cleaning services not included in normal janitorial contracts .

We are increasing our estimate of Fiscal 2021 operating income to $ 3.09 per share, from $ 2.27, and Fiscal 2022 operating income per share to $ 3.14, from 2 , $ 32. But we are maintaining our Hold rating, based on limited potential revenue growth in the majority of ATM markets.

T. Rowe Price



TROW-NYSE Group

Overweight Price $ 171.46 on March 10

by Wells Fargo

T. Rowe Price continues to be well positioned to distinguish itself from its peer group in terms of investment inflows, growth in assets under management, profitability and financial strength. We also like its outlook for improved inflows in 2021, as T. Rowe overtakes Cares Act-related 2020 outflows and investors allocate more money to equity funds. Larger equity allocations are indeed occurring, and Morningstar data shows that the net inflows into equity assets (both US mutual funds and exchange-traded funds) in February may be. the highest ever.

T. Rowe Price is well positioned, given its strong investment performance and relatively high weighting in equities. One risk is the potential for growth stocks to underperform, as the company tends to overweight growth relative to value. However, T. Rowes’ asset under management growth of 2.6% last month (in line with the general equity market) looks favorable, as growth has underperformed the value of [6%] in February. Target price: $ 200.

Verizon



VZ-NYSE Communications

Buy Price $ 57.08 on March 10

by BofA Securities

Verizon hosted an investor day on Wednesday to discuss its strategy now that the period of silence for federal C-band spectrum auctions has ended. The company reiterated that its capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. In order, they include investing in his business, paying and growing the dividend, deleveraging, and accounting for share buybacks at a later date. Verizon will spend $ 52.9 billion on the C-Band auction, including clearing fees. We see two key readings: First, Verizons increases capital spending and commits to maximum speed deployment. [for the new spectrum] is good for the [wireless] tower sector. Second, the company expects increased volume growth in the second half of 2021.

Our stock price target of $ 64 is based on a relative price / earnings ratio of 0.8 times



S&P 500



. Verizons’ relative P / E spread to the S&P 500 has narrowed during times of political and economic uncertainty. We believe the current macroeconomic climate supports our multiple relative target.

To be considered in this section, material should be sent to [email protected]