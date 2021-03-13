SEC considers sanction for JKN





The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering imposing a penalty on executives of JKN Global Media (JKN) for posting a Facebook post to promote its hemp business and encourage its subscribers to buy shares, but only if the regulator actions determines that the company acted intentionally. to increase the price of its action. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) plans to conduct a preliminary investigation into JKN’s intentions to determine whether it has manipulated its stock price. The SET then forwards the case to the SEC if it finds sufficient evidence to support the charge. The market believes the investigation could reveal evidence that JKN was guilty of stock manipulation, according to a stock market source who requested anonymity. Details of the legal process will not be made public until a decision is made, the source said. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between JKN and DOD Biotech (DOD) has not yet entered into force and could be in jeopardy, the source said. In light of this situation, investors must constantly monitor and analyze various projects in JKN’s investment plans to determine whether they should invest, the source said. The company filed information regarding its MoU with DOD at SET on March 8. The MoU refers to the development of 10 hemp-infused cosmetics and supplements, and airtime on New18 TV to sell the products. However, despite the latest news, a Country Securities Group analyst who requested anonymity still recommends investors buy JKN shares because the company expects 25% profit growth this year, helped by a decline. rapid rise in the health and beauty industry last year. The health and beauty industry is expected to generate 300 million baht in revenue this year. This does not include the expected future earnings of the hemp-related companies, which are expected to begin production in the fourth quarter. Revenue from the hemp business in its first full year – 2022 – is expected to reach 200-400 million baht. Regarding JKN’s airtime rental with New18 TV channel, the company said it will serve as a sales channel for its products and intends to provide a variety of content. JKN also expects the rental cost to be reasonably low. JKN shares rose 0.1% yesterday to close at 11.70 baht in trading valued at 1.56 billion baht. During trading it fluctuated between 11.40 and 12.70 baht.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos