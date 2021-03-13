3 Highlights of JD.Com Revenue Report

JD.com(NASDAQ: JD), China’s largest direct online retailer, has been one of the many e-commerce winners in the market over the past year.

Its stock price more than doubled during this period as its leadership in online categories like grocery and pharmacy strengthened and it established itself in new businesses like logistics and telehealth. .

JD.com’s fourth quarter report on Thursday showed the company continued to perform across the business. Revenue rose 31.4% to $ 34.4 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $ 33.8 billion, and the company continued to gain leverage as adjusted operating income rose 72% to $ 186 million. In the end, adjusted earnings per share nearly tripled to $ 0.23, beating expectations by $ 0.19.

After opening 5% higher, stocks retreated as the market seemed to ignore these results. Still, the report shows that JD.com is making progress on a number of its key initiatives. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the quarter.

A record quarter for service revenues

A majority of JD.com’s revenue comes from product sales – its leading e-commerce business – but revenue from its service segment, which includes its marketplace, advertising, logistics, and other services. like health, have gradually overtaken the latter. of the product segment.

In the fourth quarter, service revenue grew 53% to $ 4.9 billion, its fastest growth rate in 11 quarters. Although the services segment still only generates around 15% of overall revenue, investors should watch it as these will be high-margin companies once they reach scale as they will be able to leverage the power of JD’s retail business. In many ways, the company seems to be following the same playbook that has worked so well for Amazon. By layering the service business on top of its e-commerce business, the U.S. tech giant went from breaking even in 2014 to $ 21 billion in profits last year.

As its service segment business strengthens, JD.com is expected to experience similar margin improvements. Revenues from its new businesses, which include logistics, overseas businesses and technology initiatives, doubled to $ 2.4 billion, another positive sign.

Chinese New Year sales were strong

Festivals like Singles Day, Chinese New Year and the June 18 holiday are the main sales drivers for Chinese e-commerce companies like JD.com, Ali Baba, andPinduoduoinvestors should therefore pay attention to their performance during these peak events.

During the earnings call, CEO Xu Lei said the government ordered people not to travel during the Chinese New Year holiday period in February, which led to “a wave of remote orders. as shoppers shop for gifts for friends and family in other cities, adding that remote orders have doubled over the holidays. He also said sales trends had normalized over the past year, when COVID-19 was prevalent in China, and consumers were spending again on cosmetics and household appliances rather than cleaning products. and masks.

In the first quarter of 2020, JD’s sales growth slowed to 21% due to the impact of tight lockdowns, setting the company up for relatively strong growth in the current quarter. JD said last year he would no longer provide forecasts, so investors will have to wait for the May earnings report to find out how much.

The fallout keeps coming

JD.com successfully completed a listing of JD Health, its pharmacy e-commerce and telehealth business, in Hong Kong on December 8, raising $ 4 billion. It is now valued at around $ 50 billion and accounts for more than a third of JD.com’s total market capitalization, after activity surged during the pandemic, which has increased demand for doctor’s visits and telehealth .

Now JD.com looks set for another payday. He filed last month to list JD Logistics on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The unit – the largest of JD.com’s new companies – doubled sales in the last quarter, and the company quickly expanded its logistics infrastructure, adding 200 warehouses and more than 40 million square feet of space. The stock offering is expected to raise $ 5 billion, valuing JD Logistics at $ 40 billion.

The current assessment of the healthcare and logistics subsidiary shows that JD.com remains undervalued as JD Retail, its leading e-commerce business, is its main driver of revenue and profit. This unit generated $ 108 billion in revenue and $ 3 billion in operating profit last year.

With an IPO in Shanghai of its fintech subsidiary, JD Digits, also on the horizon, and the growth of JD Property, its real estate arm, JD.com has a bright future as more than just a trading company. electronic.