Batavia Kiwanis Club to Host Golden Easter Egg Hunt Starting March 19 | Local News

BATAVIA This year, the Kiwanis Club of Batavia is offering a modified version of their annual Easter Egg Hunt. Due to COVID restrictions, the typical Easter egg hunt could not be held safely, but the club said its members could not bear the idea of canceling the event for a second year in a row due to of COVID.
This year’s event takes one of the fun aspects of the annual event, the Gold Prize Egg, and makes it the subject of the hunt, the club said.
Starting Friday, there will be a hidden golden egg every day in Centennial Park for the kids to find. An egg will be hidden every day until March 31. The eggs will be hidden at different times to allow families with different hours to walk around the park in search of the eggs. Each egg will entitle a child to an Olivers Candies chocolate bunny like the winners of previous years. There will be a note inside each egg with instructions on where to gather for a photo with the Easter bunny and to collect the chocolate bunny. Winners must bring this note with them to collect the Prize Bunny. There will be a limit of one egg per family.
The Kiwanis Club is very happy to provide this healthy and safe activity for families to participate in for two weeks. We encourage the whole family to get out and spend time together in the park, but since this is an Easter egg hunt for kids, prizes will be reserved for kids 12 and under, like the years previous ones, the club said in a press release. It doesn’t say that a big brother or a big sister can’t help.
