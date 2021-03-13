Life360, Inc. Added to S & P / ASX 300 Australian Stock Exchange: 360.AX





SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via InvestorWire Life360, Inc. (ASX: 360), the leading member of Family Safety, announced today that it has been added to the S & P / ASX 300 Index in a rebalance resulting from the March Quarterly Review. The change will be effective when the stock market opens on March 22, 2021. Addition to the S & P / ASX 300 Index follows Life360s Annual Results 2020 and the company’s strong performance despite the challenges of COVID-19. The presentation of the company’s 2020 year-end results can be viewed by investors here . We are delighted to be included in the S & P / ASX 300 which is a validation of the progress and growth the company has made during a difficult year, said Chris Hulls, Co-Founder and CEO . We have deep expertise on the needs of today’s modern families and ambitious goals of owning the entire security ecosystem and rethinking how security is delivered to families. CY20 highlights and accomplishments include: Successful launch of a new family subscription for all US users with a 34% increase in ARPPC for new subscribers.

Normalized revenue growth of 39% year-on-year to US $ 81.6 million. Annualized Monthly Income (AMR) for December 2020 was US $ 89.7 million, an annual growth of 19%.

Global monthly active user base (MAU) of 26.5 million, down 2% year-on-year. US MAU base of 17.0 million, up 4% year-on-year.

Pay circles of around 890,000, up 8% year on year, reflecting high retention rates in the COVID19 environment, particularly in the United States.

Average Revenue Per Paying Customer (ARPPC) for CY20 S2 of US $ 77.86 for US and US $ 48.44 for International, up 11% and down 1% respectively year on year.

Net subscriber revenue retention exceeds 100% despite the impacts of COVID-19 during CY20 H1. About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them together while creating a sense of independence by helping them get to know, connect with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market-leading family app, with features ranging from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and has over 26 million UAMs as of December 2020, across 195 countries. Life360 CDIs are issued on the basis of the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers of securities made outside the United States. Therefore, CDIs have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. As a result of the use of the Regulation S exemption, CDIs are restricted securities under Rule 144 of the Securities Act. This means that you cannot sell the CDIs in the United States or to a United States person who is not a QIB for the foreseeable future, except in very limited circumstances until the end of the restriction period, unless the resale of CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. To enforce the above transfer restrictions, all CDIs issued bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation prevents any CDI from being sold on ASX to US persons to the exclusion of QIBs. However, you can still freely transfer your CDIs on ASX to anyone other than a US person who is not a QIB. In addition, hedging transactions with respect to CDIs can only be carried out in accordance with securities law. Investor Relations Contact:

Jolanta Masojada

[email protected] Media contact:

Kira Cooper

[email protected]

