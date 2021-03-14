Vietnam strives to address system overload at HoSE





Industry body VAFI calls for new leadership at HoSE. Meanwhile, HNX is setting up a new board to absorb HoSE-listed companies in order to alleviate market overload issues. HoSE (Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange) has been criticized in recent months for shortcomings resulting from frequent technical errors and market overload issues. The HoSE system has remained unchanged for over 20 years and has been overwhelmed by new investors entering the market in recent months. The exchange is capable of processing a maximum of 900,000 transactions per day. HoSE has been working since 2012 on a $ 30 million project to install a new system developed by KRX (Korea Exchange), but the Covid-19 pandemic has reportedly delayed the work. The upgrade project is not expected to be completed until the end of the year. In a March 10 letter to MOF (Ministry of Finance) and SSC (State Securities Commission), the Vietnamese Association of Financial Investors (VAFI) said that frequent technical errors and system congestion problems affect investors. VAFI calls for a complete overhaul of the system and management of HoSE, whose “incompetence has prevented investors from obtaining correct data on supply and demand or from placing orders”. VAFI says foreign experts should be hired to fill key positions at HoSE. It is also proposing the privatization and listing of VNX (Vietnam Stock Exchange), which was established earlier this year to serve as an umbrella entity to manage both HNX (Hanoi Stock Exchange) and HoSE. This move would allow VNX to operate independently from MOF and SSC, and would allow the introduction of an overseas stock exchange as a strategic shareholder. Meanwhile, the HNX – which is primarily responsible for government bonds and derivatives – is would have test a new board that it will use to integrate existing HoSE-listed companies into its own system to help resolve overload issues. The new advice is a response to the SSC’s March 3 instructions asking HNX and HoSE to coordinate the transfer of listed shares between the two markets. The SSC expects HNX to process the transfer of inventory without applying procedures for new listings, where the mechanisms for transactions, oversight, reporting and information disclosure should remain the same. HoSE companies wishing to transfer their shares to HNX will need to submit a written request accompanied by a resolution of the AGM or the Board to both exchanges. The option to switch to HNX would not apply to stocks in the VN30 index, which includes the 30 largest stocks of HoSE. The two exchanges are expected to cooperate to monitor the transactions of these stocks to ensure the continuity of state administration in this regard, the SSC said. Other solutions such as increasing the minimum trading lot from 100 to 1,000 shares have also been considered, but the proposal appears to have been ruled out. HoSE just raised the minimum trading lot from 10 to 100 shares on January 4th. The HoSE is also reportedly consulting with market participants and investors on the ban on order adjustments and cancellations to address market congestion. A separate solution from IT solutions provider FPT Information System offers the company to host HoSE transactions until the exchange has completed the installation of its new system.











