Business
Indians try to deter digital monopolies from hitting Amazon and Walmart
India drafts e-commerce rules to prevent the creation of digital monopolies “and help local startups can raise costs and curb expansion plans of companies such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.
The draft rules aim to prescribe a code of conduct for online retailers and define the cross-border flow of user data, according to a note titled Draft Ecommerce Policy, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg News. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government – after complaints from its traditional voting base of small retailers – has drawn up rules to reduce the dominance of Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in India, valued at $ 1 trillion in the market from overall detail. The latest proposals are backed by laws that prevent the two U.S. companies from offering deep discounts, discourage exclusivity deals with preferred sellers, and invest in merchants offering products on their websites.
The new comprehensive e-commerce policy will tackle growth and aim to reduce current market distortions, “the note said. The nine-page document served as the basis for a discussion between officials from various ministries during a meeting. meeting organized on Saturday by the Promotion Department of Industry and Internal Trade in India Ministry of Trade and Industry.
The draft proposals aim to ensure that algorithms created by e-merchants do not discriminate against sellers. They are also asking that associates of companies such as Amazon and Walmart be governed by the same e-commerce regulations.
The industry has evolved rapidly and has brought major regulatory challenges such as maintaining a level playing field, the influence of monopoly trends and the need to maintain symmetrical information to exercise free choice, and loss of business for the small retail segment, ”according to the Draft.
The draft e-commerce policy has been discussed in various government ministries and departments for over a year. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry Promotion and Domestic Trade said he could not comment on the note or meeting because he was not present. The government also wants to make sure that data from India goes first to local entities. Among the guarantees envisaged are the regulation of transborder data flows of Indian users and audits.
Breaching guarantees must be taken seriously and lead to heavy penalties, ”the note said.
