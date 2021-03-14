Trader pleads for soaring oil prices





Crude oil prices are on a path to highs not seen since 2014, according to a chart analyst. As the energy sector heads for its best quarter on record with an almost 40% gain since the start of the year, there is also “clearly some uptick” for oil prices, said Friday Piper Sandler’s Craig Johnson at CNBC’s “Trading Nation”. US West Texas Intermediate crude prices slid in half by 1% to around $ 65.60 a barrel on Friday. “I might actually see a number that could be north of 100 in the next, say, six to … 12 months from now,” said Johnson, his company’s senior technical research analyst. The SPDR Energy Sector Fund (XLE) is also showing signs of life after a difficult 2020, he said. “There is clearly a double bottom that has been made and even a higher low that has been made,” he said, citing a chart of the 23-stock exchange-traded fund. “We’re getting a multi-year reversal in terms of the performance of the XLE versus the S&P 500. Obviously, there are some very positive trends happening here,” he said. “These are longer term themes and trends that are starting to emerge.” A smaller name could see outsized benefits from these trends, Johnson said. “Don’t forget about mid and small cap stocks either, because they are also part of the stock,” he said, pointing to a chart of exploration and production company Cimarex Energy. “To us, it looks like you could be over 40% ahead of returning to old highs in 2018,” he said. Cimarex shares closed nearly 2% on Friday at $ 65.14. A 40% run from those levels would take the stock to around $ 91.20 a share. With OPEC likely to keep production stable at least until the summer, Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments also expected oil prices to spike. “We don’t see any increase in supply until October, which means the price of oil can work pretty easily from here. Our expectations are around $ 80 a barrel in the summer, so it’s bullish. mostly oil stocks, ”she said in the same“ Trading Nation ”interview. Tengler’s firm owns Chevron, which it has called “best-in-class in the integrated space,” Diamondback Energy, Phillips 66 and a few other stocks in the space and it plans to be cautious going forward. . “These stocks have evolved dramatically,” she said, noting Diamondback’s 69.5% growth this year. “When it’s time and we don’t think it’s time, we think you pass out some of those stocks that are heavily tied to the price of oil and stick with quality in the second half of the market. year, and it would be something like Chevron. “ JPMorgan named Chevron and Exxon Mobil its top picks among oil “majors” on Friday, citing greater profitability and saying balance sheet leverage could return to pre-pandemic levels this year. Disclosure: Laffer Tengler Investments owns shares of Chevron, Diamondback Energy and Phillips 66. Warning

