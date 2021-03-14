Minnesota Nurses, Unidos MN, Awood Center mark COVID anniversary





A group of essential Minnesota workers are demanding paid time off and vaccine eligibility.

ST PAUL, Minnesota On March 13, 2020, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. Today, many of Minnesota’s essential workers marked the dark anniversary with a call for change. From outside the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations building down Capitol Street, they called on Minnesota lawmakers to pass a Quarantine payment invoice. This would allow essential workers to be paid when they have to take time off work for COVID-related reasons. It would also offer retroactive compensation to those who are already deprived of it. Mary Turner is president of the Minnesota Nurses Association. “They’re not covered when they need to go into quarantine,” Turner said. “They don’t get paid when they have to care for a sick family member or a child without school. They’ve isolated themselves in hotel rooms, basements, and even backyards because they just can’t afford to get sick. The demand for change comes as the nation marks one year of COVID. Nurses like Turner, janitors like Elia Starkweather and Amazon warehouse workers like Gulad Ahmed were all deemed essential last year. “A lot of people, they call us essential worker angels, superheroes, to go to work every day,” Starkweather said. “No one takes care of us like us. Human beings.” This is because compliments are not compensation. Praise does not pay. “We can’t just choose rent over health,” Ahmed said. “Some of them are going to work because they don’t want to miss the payment.” In addition to the money, Starkweather says they want the chance to get the COVID vaccine. “We are in the last part of the list and we, I, ask for the [vaccine],” she said. Saturday’s rally involved We Make Minnesota, SEIU Minnesota State Council, Minnesota AFL-CIO, Unidos MN, Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Nurses Association, Awood Center and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. In addition to the in-person event, essential workers from St. Cloud, Worthington, Madelia, Rochester and Duluth participated virtually. RELATED: Walz to Open COVID-19 Vaccinations to New Groups RELATED: State Expanding Business and Restaurant Capacity Limits, Social Gatherings RELATED: Union Representing Food Retail Workers Raises Concerns Over Vaccine Deployment

