Youngest Wall Street trader reveals she only earned $ 12,000 a year





Lauren Simmons made history as Wall Street’s youngest full-time trader at the age of 22. She was also the second African-American stock trader since the founding of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1792. “In 2017, I said no to limiting beliefs so I could say yes to breaking glass ceilings and creating history. I keep betting on myself and stand above anything the nays throw in my way. Frankly, I thrive on people who doubt me, ”Simmons said on Instagram. Simmons’ story went viral. It attracted media attention and a plethora of speeches. However, the young trader only earned $ 12,000 a year from her full-time job. “Although I am eternally grateful for this opportunity and this stepping stone, I appreciate her more for the life experiences that she has lent me, because the truth is, not everything that glitters is always gold”, Simmons said. Business intern. From full-time student to shopkeeper on Wall Street Simmons received his BS in Scientific Genetics from Kennesaw State University in 2016. According to his LinkedIn, Simmons started working at Saks Inc before graduating. She continued to work there after graduating as an Associate Business Analyst and Sales Manager, overseeing a team of employees and selling over $ 15,000 per day. Then Simmons landed an opportunity with Rosenblatt Securities in 2017. As a NYSE stock trader, Simmons handled the flow of client orders with a notional value of over $ 150 million per day. She has also executed in various financial sectors on behalf of buying and selling institutions. I fell in love with the numbers and the fast moving, and the men in trading jackets, and it was all going so fast and I love it, she told the BBC to Joe Miller. Understand its value After spending nearly two years as a stock trader, Simmons left the company on Wall Street to pursue her own path. “It was a new, fast-paced and exciting environment in which I won a lot. I was only making $ 12,000 / year on the floor, so my fun and excitement was pure, ”Lauren shares with Business intern. When social media followers found out about Simmons’ annual pay, they were shocked. A LinkedIn connection asked if she meant $ 120,000 instead of $ 12,000 a year. Lauren revealed that her family were able to support her during this time. Another follower asked if his work was an internship or if the $ 12,000 was a typo. Simmons confirmed it was not an internship. In her Business intern article, Lauren opens up about the barriers that still exist for black women in finance. “While no one was overtly racist, sexist, or inappropriate to my face, it was blatantly obvious that there was an unspoken camaraderie that I would never be aware of.” Lauren honors the team of individuals who have championed her success as an equity trader. But she admits it wasn’t a difficult decision for her to leave the NYSE and move on to her next chapter. The young Wall Street pioneer is preparing to welcome a new digital series, Become public, and prepare the release of his book.







