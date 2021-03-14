Michigan group wins Mega Millions jackpot





DETROIT A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club has won a $ 1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot and will receive $ 557 million after tax, officials said on Friday. The winners claimed their prize a few weeks after the January 22 draw and chose the immediate lump sum option. After tax, the $ 776 million payment was reduced to about $ 557 million, the Michigan Lottery said. The names of the four Oakland County club members were not released. The Wolverine FLL Club had the only winning jackpot ticket. “This type of money will impact the families of our club members for generations to come. We plan to remain humble and pay for it through charitable donations in Southeast Michigan,” said the lawyer Kurt Panouses on behalf of the winners. The $ 1.05 billion jackpot was the largest in Michigan lottery history and the third in the United States. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. The winning ticket was bought almost after the fact at a Kroger grocery store in the Detroit suburb of Novi. “A club member saw a sign that the jackpot was $ 1 billion and remembered that they hadn’t bought their tickets yet, so they got to the Kroger,” Panouses said. “When you play, of course, you dream of winning, but the reality is incredible.” Kroger said he would donate his $ 50,000 commission to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There was a lot of public speculation immediately after the drawing that a group of teachers from Novi won. David Ascher, principal of Novi Woods Elementary School, has dismissed the rumors. “Everyone showed up for work today which was really good,” Escher said two days after the draw. “I bought them all the donuts today, which seemed to help too.”

