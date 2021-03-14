AT&T Boosts Subscriber Predictions For HBO Max As Streaming Booms

Subscribe to our NY Politics Newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and New York

AT&T Inc said on Friday it expects up to 150 million subscribers worldwide for its HBO Max and HBO video services, and $ 15 billion in revenue for businesses by the end of 2025, as of more and more people are turning to cheaper streaming services for entertainment.

AT&T shares were up 2% to $ 30.16 in the morning session.

The US wireless service provider has invested heavily to enter the streaming video market dominated by Netflix Inc and Disney + of Walt Disney Co.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a virtual presentation to investors on Friday that he believes HBO Max is already the second largest revenue-generating standalone video service in the United States.

The company said it projects an average revenue of $ 14 per user for HBO Max in the United States by 2025, up from $ 12 this year.

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, reported fourth quarter revenue of $ 6.64 billion.

HBO Max, launched in May, includes 10,000 hours of content from brands and libraries such as Warner Bros, New Line Cinema, and Cartoon Network.

New films this year, such as the upcoming “Godzilla vs Kong,” will be releasing HBO Max at the same time they debut in theaters, whose business has been criticized by the pandemic.

“We have worked tirelessly for the right to partner with the best talent in the world,” Kilar said. “Consumers use and love HBO Max.”

A cheaper, ad-backed version of HBO Max will launch in the United States in June, but will not include new movie releases, Kilar said.

HBO Max will also expand internationally to 60 markets, including Latin America and Europe, the company said.