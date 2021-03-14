Marco Rubio supports Amazon’s union push, cites company culture wars

Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama had a surprise ally in U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, with Conservative lawmakers revealing on Friday that he supported their organizing efforts.

Republican Senator from Floridapublished an op-ed in USA Todaywho accused Amazon AMZN,

-0.77%

to wage a war against working class values ​​as he supported workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who have been voting since February on whether to organize a distribution facility there.

Rubio lambasted the Seattle-based e-commerce giant and its billionaire boss Jeff Bezos for trying to appeal to conservative conservative rejection of labor even as he sided with the Liberals on cultural issues.

For decades, companies like Amazon have been allies of the left in the culture war, he said. But when their bottom line is threatened, they look to the Conservatives to save them.

Rubio also slammed Amazon for using its weight to crush small businesses and ban conservative books on its website and traditional charities from participating in its AmazonSmile program.

Earlier this month, four members of Congress, including Rubio, wrote to Amazon about her decision to shoot when Harry became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment, a book published by conservative scholar Ryan T. Anderson in 2018 , but which recently disappeared from the Amazons website. , Kindle Store and Audible audiobook platform.

This week, Amazondefended his decision, saying he did it because the book presents LGBTQ identity as a mental illness. Lawmakers had previously complained about the move, saying Amazon only removes things liberals find offensive.

In attacking Amazons’ labor practices, Rubio also cited his recollections of a young boy walking the picket line with his father, who was a bartender at a hotel in Las Vegas. Rubio said his experience instilled in him the idea that all workers deserve respect and that Amazon sees its employees as a cog in a machine.

In his campaign for workers, Rubio joins President Biden,who earlier this month posted a videoon his social media account expressing support for Bessemer workers. Although the president did not specifically mention Amazon by name, he said they have the right to vote without interference from their employer.

In a statement Friday, Amazon said: When Senator Rubio says Amazon is waging war on working class values, is he talking about our starting salary of $ 15, full benefits or paid parental leave? that we grant to hourly workers? If he stands with American workers as he says, he should endorse Senator Sanders’ minimum wage today.

Amazon launched a website mustwithoutdues.com aimed at dissuading its employees from organizing. One of the slogans on the site is Vote Now and Vote No.

Efforts to organize the Amazons Alabama warehouse are led by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union. RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum on Friday praised Rubios’ support, saying it demonstrates that the best way for workers to achieve dignity and respect in the workplace is through unionization. It shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

This article first appeared on NYPost.com