Marco Rubio supports Amazon’s union push, cites company culture wars

Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama had a surprise ally in U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, with Conservative lawmakers revealing on Friday that he supported their organizing efforts.
Republican Senator from Floridapublished an op-ed in USA Todaywho accused Amazon AMZN,
-0.77%
to wage a war against working class values as he supported workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who have been voting since February on whether to organize a distribution facility there.
Rubio lambasted the Seattle-based e-commerce giant and its billionaire boss Jeff Bezos for trying to appeal to conservative conservative rejection of labor even as he sided with the Liberals on cultural issues.
For decades, companies like Amazon have been allies of the left in the culture war, he said. But when their bottom line is threatened, they look to the Conservatives to save them.
Rubio also slammed Amazon for using its weight to crush small businesses and ban conservative books on its website and traditional charities from participating in its AmazonSmile program.
Earlier this month, four members of Congress, including Rubio, wrote to Amazon about her decision to shoot when Harry became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment, a book published by conservative scholar Ryan T. Anderson in 2018 , but which recently disappeared from the Amazons website. , Kindle Store and Audible audiobook platform.
This week, Amazondefended his decision, saying he did it because the book presents LGBTQ identity as a mental illness. Lawmakers had previously complained about the move, saying Amazon only removes things liberals find offensive.
In attacking Amazons’ labor practices, Rubio also cited his recollections of a young boy walking the picket line with his father, who was a bartender at a hotel in Las Vegas. Rubio said his experience instilled in him the idea that all workers deserve respect and that Amazon sees its employees as a cog in a machine.
In his campaign for workers, Rubio joins President Biden,who earlier this month posted a videoon his social media account expressing support for Bessemer workers. Although the president did not specifically mention Amazon by name, he said they have the right to vote without interference from their employer.
In a statement Friday, Amazon said: When Senator Rubio says Amazon is waging war on working class values, is he talking about our starting salary of $ 15, full benefits or paid parental leave? that we grant to hourly workers? If he stands with American workers as he says, he should endorse Senator Sanders’ minimum wage today.
Amazon launched a website mustwithoutdues.com aimed at dissuading its employees from organizing. One of the slogans on the site is Vote Now and Vote No.
Efforts to organize the Amazons Alabama warehouse are led by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union. RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum on Friday praised Rubios’ support, saying it demonstrates that the best way for workers to achieve dignity and respect in the workplace is through unionization. It shouldn’t be a partisan issue.
This article first appeared on NYPost.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit